Opinion: Pope Francis Was More Marxist Than Catholic

Is the pope Catholic? That used to be a rhetorical question, but under the late Pope Francis, it became an all-too-serious query.

Pope Francis, originally Jorge Bergoglio, was more a leftist politician than a pious evangelizer, which is why fake Catholic Joe Biden gave Bergoglio an award. It is fortunate that the Catholic Church has Jesus guarding it, because Francis is one of a number of horrific pontiffs over the centuries (though there are, fortunately, an even greater number of holy popes, including St. Peter).

Papal infallibility also applies only to a narrow set of pronouncements as defined in canon law. But while the Church outlived Bergoglio, he appeared to resent that fact; he certainly tried his hardest to remake the Church in his Marxist, leftist image. I pray he repented before his death.

One of Francis’s most shameful legacies is the deal that he made and repeatedly renewed with the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP), essentially handing control of the church in China over to the CCP, in spite of the CCP‘s harsh religious persecution and human rights abuses. The plight of Chinese Catholics grew worse after the deal was signed, and yet Francis’s Vatican just renewed the deal again in October 2024!

Pope Francis betrayed Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun and his fellow persecuted Catholics in trying to appease the CCP. But Francis sure had a penchant for dictators — he had a “very … friendly” meeting with Cuban dictator and persecutor of Catholicism Fidel Castro in 2015. Persecuted Christians globally too often found the pope ignoring their plight.

Francis has also been accused of covering up for and even promoting clerical sex abusers, including the infamous Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, both before and after he became pope.

A few years ago, Francis signed a document that was a joint statement with a Muslim leader and that made the openly heretical assertion that God approves of a diversity of religions. Not only that, but Francis, who pretends to be pro-life, appointed a pro-abortion economist to the Pontifical Academy for Life and gave an award to a pro-abortion activist. Abortion is, of course, completely condemned by Catholic doctrine.

Francis also displayed a disturbing pro-LGBTQ bent. For instance, he held a lunch for “transgenders” and has sent warm and even laudatory messages at least twice to Fr. James Martin, whose pro-LGBTQ activism is directly violative of biblical and church teaching. Francis restricted the ages-old Latin Mass and insulted traditional Catholics, even while ignoring open heretics. And the late pope recently appointed woke, pro-pedophile Robert McElroy to be Cardinal of the District of Columbia.

It is always impossible to know the state of a person‘s soul exactly at the moment of death, and I had prayed for the pope’s repentance. But it is hard to feel a great deal of charity for a man who betrayed Chinese Catholics, backstabbed some of his most loyal church members (traditionalists), likely covered up for sex abusers, and all but ignored Catholics and other Christians being murdered in multiple African and Asian countries to expend loads of sympathy on jihad-loving, anti-Christian Gazans and illegal aliens.

Now Pope Francis has gone to meet the Divine Master who entrusted him with the Church — a trust he did not discharge very faithfully. May God have mercy on his soul.

