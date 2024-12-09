Vatican Unveils Palestinian Nativity with Jesus on Keffiyeh

The Catholic Church was founded by a Jew (Jesus) Who inherited the kingship of Israel, and its first pope Peter was a Jew, but the man who is unfortunately occupying the chair of Peter now is so anti-Israel that one of this year’s Vatican Nativities is a Palestinian propaganda piece.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that the Muslim so-called Palestinians aggressively persecute Christians and want to wipe Israel off the map, woke Pope Francis has continually expended all of his empathy for Gaza while condemning Israel. The latest example is a Nativity scene at the Vatican, which seems specially designed to be historically inaccurate and insulting to Israel. And Israel has already recognized the insult both to Christians and to Jews, reposting a critique (see below) of the Vatican Nativity scene.

Jesus was a Jew.



He lived in a land called Judea.



Islam didn’t exist until 610 A.D., which is when the Prophet Muhammad first saw the Angel Jibril and shared the words of Allah.



Featuring the infant Jesus on a kaffiyeh is disturbing and amounts to rewriting history. pic.twitter.com/RuUZrUY4in — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) December 9, 2024

There were of course no Palestinians or Muslims in Christ’s time, as Islam was invented some 600 years after the birth of Christ and the term “Palestinian” was not applied to a conglomeration of Arabs until the 1960s. Now, it is not exactly atypical to use historically inaccurate garb for Nativity scenes — that has been going on for centuries — but it is significant that the Vatican is once again promoting the Palestinians and identifying Jesus with them amidst the ongoing brutal terrorist war against Israel and a global wave of antisemitism.

Not to mention the hostages still being held captive in Gaza by Hamas, which has the support of the majority of Palestinians. Yet Pope Francis recently accused Israel of possible genocide in Gaza, even as Hamas and Hezbollah continued to launch attacks on Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

The Times of Israel reported on Dec. 8:

Pope Francis on Saturday attended the inauguration of a seasonal nativity scene, presented by Palestinian officials, that featured a baby Jesus lying on a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf used by Palestinians as a national symbol. Speaking at the event, a wheelchair-bound Francis called on believers to “remember the brothers and sisters, who, right there [in Bethlehem] and in other parts of the world, are suffering from the tragedy of war,” adding, “enough war, enough violence!” and lamenting the existence of the commercial arms trade. The keffiyeh-draped cradle, which will be displayed in the Paul VI Hall, is one of a series of nativity scenes collectively titled “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024,” designed by artists Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi, both Palestinians from Bethlehem, according to Vatican News.

Bethlehem is one of the Palestinian Authority-controlled towns where Christians are persecuted by Muslim authorities. It is also a town off-limits to most Jewish Israeli citizens, as I know from my visit there, from speaking to Israelis and seeing the massive signs in Bethlehem warning away Israeli citizens (not far from the huge graffiti paintings glorifying Hamas jihadis and displaying grossly antisemitic and anti-Trump messages and pictures). The city of David, renowned for its connection to the great king of Israel, has become a poverty-stricken, religiously-intolerant trash heap under Palestinian rule.

For Our VIPs: Christians Supporting Gaza Are Anti-Semitic Fools

Advertisement

There are Christian Arabs who are also called “Palestinians,” yes, but they have suffered under hostility and outright persecution in whichever areas the Muslim Palestinians take over. Under Hamas rule, the Christian community has steadily shrunk in Gaza to a “remnant,” in contrast to Israel, where citizens have equal rights, regardless of religious affiliation. Last Christmas, Muslim Palestinian authorities banned decorations for Christmas in Bethlehem in honor of Hamas terrorists.

But Pope Francis is unfortunately reverting to hideous and inexplicable antisemitism too many Christians had in former ages. Considering that the Bible was written by Jews, and Jesus, His mother, St. Joseph, and the apostles were all Jews, the current Vatican’s actions seem particularly ineluctable. God gave the land of Israel to Abraham and his descendants for a “perpetual possession” (Gen.17:8), and those who profess to serve God should take care lest they have to face the judgment seat of Christ and admit that they supported those defying God‘s gift.