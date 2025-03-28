The Morning Briefing: The Turnaround in Federal Law Enforcement Under Trump Has Been Dizzying

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is power juice-cleansing with a variety of lower B-list celebrities from the 1980s.
Rampant lawlessness was the hallmark of the four years that the nation just suffered under Joe Biden and the idiot commies who ran his brain. One of the most — if not the most — galling aspects of it all was that federal law enforcement wasn't very available to enforce the law. The officers of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were hamstrung and not allowed to clean up the criminal trash that the open borders loons were letting into the country.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was turned into Joe Biden's personal goon squad and focused much of its effort on going after Americans whose only crime was being the administration's political opposites. Oh, the FBI was also energetic abou perpetuating the Democrats' sick J6 fetish.
When President Trump won last November, it was clear to all involved that wholesale changes in all of the Department of Justice were in order. The worry was about just how deep the rot was in all of the DOJ, but especially at the FBI. The Deep State Swamp rat infestation at the top was obvious. Many Trump supporters were worried that his reform efforts would be slowed by more Deep State types among the FBI's rank and file agents. Luckily, that didn't come to pass and the Bureau got back on task rather quickly. Victoria wrote about its latest success:
“The bad guy is in jail,” Attorney General Pam Bondi declared after a multi-agency raid on the home of the East Coast MS-13 gang leader early Thursday morning. Another promises-made-promises-kept moment by the Trump administration.
The bad guy, whose identity has not been released, is, like 341 other suspected illegal alien gangsters captured in Northern Virginia in the past month, “not going to like where [he is] going.”
The MS-13 East Coast leader was living in the declared sanctuary of Prince William County, just a few miles away from the White House.
Talk about hands-on management, Victoria goes on to note that both Attorney General Pam Bondi and Patel were at the pre-dawn raid. What a comfort it is having the people charged with the nation's domestic security once again doing their jobs.
Even better for those of us living in border states, ICE is no longer constrained by petty sanctuary tyrants at the state and municipal level. This is from Catherine:
The radical leftist mayor of sanctuary city Boston said she wouldn’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But ICE just rounded up hundreds of dangerous criminal migrants anyway.
Now if only the Trump administration defies the lawless, anti-Constitutional, activist judges and keeps deporting these illegal alien murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members, it will be a thoroughly satisfying victory, and Mayor Michelle Wu (D-eadhead) will have to eat a little humble pie.
Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on March 24, “NEW: ICE Boston announces that 205 of the 370+ illegal aliens they arrested in a major operation in Massachusetts have serious criminal convictions or charges. They were all at large arrests - meaning they were wandering the streets in MA.”
Hopefully, the DOJ will soon get around to going after the sanctuary loons who are in positions of power. Maybe they can share some jail cell time with some of the fine folks who they were giving sanctuary to.
It's going to take a lot of work, but President Trump and his administration have shown that they are capable of plenty of that. The great news is that the good guys are actually good again.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
The triumphant return of the Mailbag of Magnificence!
Let's see how this works out. I would love to revisit the early days of the Mailbag, when the interaction was lively and fun. Hit me up and let's get the party started again: [email protected].
Kruiser's 'BTB' — My Pro Tips on How to Be an Outrage Snob and Connoisseur
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 9: Rough Week for Pope Francis Haters
'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Everything Isn't Awful
