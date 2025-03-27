Mayor Defies ICE, ICE Rounds Up Illegal Alien Criminals Anyway

The radical leftist mayor of sanctuary city Boston said she wouldn’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But ICE just rounded up hundreds of dangerous criminal migrants anyway.

Now if only the Trump administration defies the lawless, anti-Constitutional, activist judges and keeps deporting these illegal alien murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members, it will be a thoroughly satisfying victory, and Mayor Michelle Wu (D-eadhead) will have to eat a little humble pie.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on March 24, “NEW: ICE Boston announces that 205 of the 370+ illegal aliens they arrested in a major operation in Massachusetts have serious criminal convictions or charges. They were all at large arrests - meaning they were wandering the streets in MA.”

These dangerous criminals wandering Boston streets, quite possibly receiving taxpayer-funded freebies and certainly putting citizens at risk, included:

- Previously deported Dominican illegal alien charged w/ fentanyl trafficking arrested in the sanctuary city of Boston. - Previously deported Honduran alien convicted of child rape arrested in Salem. - Two Brazilians wanted for murder in their home countries arrested in Lowell & Milford. - Guatemalan alien charged with rape of minor released by the New Bedford District Court without the ICE detainer being honored, arrested in New Bedford. - Dominican alien wanted for homicide arrested in Dorchester. - Brazilian alien charged with manslaughter arrested in Worcester. - Brazilian fugitive who failed fled serving murder sentence in Brazil, arrested in Marlborough. - Previously deported Salvadoran 18th Street gang member arrested in Wakefield. - Previously deported Jamaican alien convicted of armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and assault arrested in Pittsfield. - Brazilian alien wanted in Brazil for drug trafficking arrested in West Yarmouth.

ICE Boston also seized 5 kilos of deadly fentanyl, or the equivalent of over 2 million lethal doses, from raided illegal aliens, per Melugin.

Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, said, “The Commonwealth is a safer place for our residents to live and work because ICE and our federal law enforcement partners arrested hundreds of alien offenders and removed them from the streets of Massachusetts.”

She added, “Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around Boston. Our efforts resulted in 370 arrests throughout the commonwealth.”

Mayor Wu has said more than once that Boston’s local law enforcement would not assist the federal authorities in enforcing America’s immigration laws, repeating her defiance again this week.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan bashed Wu. “I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets of Boston and Massachusetts,” he said, per Newsweek. “ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE. They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released.” That’s the Democrat Party for you — protecting the criminals, every time.

