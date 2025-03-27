Biden's Civil Rights Commission Chair Digs in Her Heels

How many times have we heard leftists clamor that Donald Trump won’t leave the White House when his term is up? How often do we hear Democrats cry that Republicans won’t accept the outcome of elections when they lose?

The reality is the opposite. The vast majority of the left acts as if it can’t accept that Donald Trump won the 2024 election. Activist judges try to thwart his administration’s efforts at every turn, and Democrats continue the rhetoric that somehow Trump is an illegitimate president despite the GOP’s margin of victory.

Now we’re seeing this behavior pop up in the United States Commission on Civil Rights. The makeup of this commission is eight appointed members, four from the president, two from the House, and two from the Senate. Currently, it is composed of four conservatives and four liberals.

Hans von Spakovsky, the manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative and an occasional contributor to PJ Media, explains at the Daily Signal how important the makeup of this commission is.

He writes:

As I explained in a recent article, while the commission has no executive authority, its influence should not be underestimated. It has “the power to create storylines and narratives all stamped with the imprimatur of the commission.” The Left has continually used it when it has been in control to spread false stories about the state of civil rights in this country today, disseminating myths, lies, and propaganda like the claim that the right to self-defense is racist.

On Inauguration Day, Trump chose Commissioner Peter Kirsanow to serve as the commission’s chair. However, Joe Biden’s chair, Rochelle Garza, refuses to vacate her seat.

Garza is one of those perennial candidates on the Democratic side in Texas who loses her races, but Biden appointed her as chair in 2023. Now that she has a seat in government, she won’t let it go.

“Last week, the White House sent the commission yet another notice of Kirsanow’s designation and Garza’s de-designation as chair,” von Spakovsky writes. “Despite that, at last Friday’s commission meeting, Garza refused to relinquish the chair.”

Garza claims that the president doesn’t have legal merit to remove her from the chairmanship. Kirsanow’s appointment depends on a concurrence of the commissioners, and when another commissioner, PJ Media contributor J. Christian Adams, asked the commission’s counsel what the next move was, the attorney said he would have to consult with White House counsel.

Von Spakovsky points out:

The Civil Rights Commission has an outsized voice to members of Congress. That’s another reason Garza is dug in, to maintain control over the commission’s propaganda promoting a race-centric vision of civil rights, where color of skin matters more than content of character. While Garza holds fast to the chair, she controls the commissions’ social media feed to attack Trump, and anyone opposed to the racial policies that Trump is trying to clear out of every nook of the federal government. Those discriminatory racial policies have not been cleared out at the commission.

She is also running the commission at a deficit to the tune of $800,000 in the red. It sounds like Elon Musk and DOGE need to get their hands on the Civil Rights Commission to root out waste and profligate spending.

“But as long as Garza keeps pretending she is the chair of the Civil Rights Commission, the circus continues,” von Spakovsky concludes. “When it comes to the commission, Trump is in the right and Garza is in the wrong. But swamp creatures like her don’t give up power willingly.”

The next time people try to tell you that Republicans don’t accept the outcomes of elections, remind them that Al Gore fought tooth and nail to steal the 2000 election from George W. Bush. Remind them that Stacey Abrams refused to concede the 2018 race for governor of Georgia and Democrats like Elizabeth Warren (whose tribal name is “Needs to Mind Her Own Business”) parroted Abrams’ denial of the election results.

Then tell them about Rochelle Garza and her recalcitrance. She needs to go.

