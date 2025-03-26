The Left's 'Inevitability' Has Proven Hollow

One of the constant drumbeats of the left is that its policies and cultural movements are inevitable. Progress always marches in the leftists’ direction, they tell us. They’re “on the right side of history,” after all, and they like to remind us of that every chance they get.

Advertisement

But is that true? Recent years have shown a backlash against the “inevitability” of the left.

The area where we can see this the most is in the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) movement. The Rainbow Mafia went from “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it” to “Bake the cake, bigot” to “Girls’ sports? Who cares?” in just a few years. Leftists assured us that gays, lesbians, transgenders, and whatever else they could come up with would rule the world. It was the march of history, and the Pride Cult was on the right side of it — or so it thought.

Then people saw the reports out of Europe, detransitioners spoke up, and JK Rowling stood up for real women (and took a lot of heat for it). Companies fooled around and found out; Bud Light took hits for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney while Target felt the sting when it took its Pride Month clothing displays too far. Female athletes and parents of daughters made their voices heard that competing against boys and men in girls’ and women’s sports was dangerous and unfair.

The tide turned, and sanity began to prevail — at least in red states. President Donald Trump signed some executive orders that helped enforce biological reality on the federal level as well. It’s the beginning of the fight for creation order, but we’re making incredible strides.

Advertisement

Recommended: New Polling Reveals Some Surprising — and Encouraging — Trends Among Young Voters

The left’s solutions to environmental issues are beginning to prove hollow as well. The Biden administration tried to shove electric vehicles on all of us; remember, it was the “simple” solution to every one of society’s ills. The market said, “not so fast,” and car manufacturers began to read the room and back off the EV push. So much for the tidal wave of EVs that the Democrats predicted.

Even cultural trends that don’t just live on the left are proving to be anything but inevitable. The “New Atheists” told us that belief in God was going to wither away and materialism was all we would experience. Media coverage of this movement spiked for years and then subsided.

Man, this graph of the New Atheism's rise and fall from Christian Smith's new book says it all. pic.twitter.com/7qU3eL6XnL — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) March 12, 2025

Now we’re seeing a resurgence of both faith and “cultural Christianity” as even non-believers see the value of the Christian faith. We’re also seeing a revival among young people. Speaking of young people, we’re not only seeing them turn to faith, but they’re also becoming more conservative. One more block out of the left’s Jenga tower of inevitability.

Advertisement

The resurgence of Trumpism, which, of course, was never truly dormant during the Biden years, reflected the backlash from so many Americans against the left’s attempts to lurch the whole country in a progressive direction. The startling coalition of conservatives and non-conservatives who opposed the far left has begun to dismantle this inevitability argument and restore sanity to the U.S. Here’s hoping it continues.

Leftists thought that their “long march through the institutions” would include marching on to permanent victory, but we proved them wrong in 2024. The fight continues, and you can help us in this mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Exclusive content, commenting privileges, and the ability to dodge those pesky ads await you as a VIP, but more importantly, you’re helping ensure that we can continue to stand up for conservative values and battle the left.

Now is a terrific time to join the PJ Media VIP army because you can get a year of VIP membership for less than $20 when you sign up here. We need your help to stand firm!