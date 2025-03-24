MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's spring break here, which means I'll see my one remaining high school kid even less this week. He'll sleep until 10 or 11, so there's no morning/carpool routine. After the usual six or seven bowls of cereal, he'll con his big brother into driving him somewhere — all without dropping by my office to say hi.

If I see him, it probably won't be until dinner. I know he'll show up for that because I'm grilling my famous Emergency Flank Steak tonight. If it were one of Melissa's healthier dinners... forget it, he'd find his way to a friend's house.

And that's how spring break goes around here. It's kind of awesome.

But enough about me. How was your weekend?

See you in the chat at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish) and you can tell me all about it.

