UK Death Spiral Part 4,327: Judge Stops Deportation of Sex Offender Because of Alcoholism

One must remember that people like Judge James Boasberg are features, not bugs, of the 21st century and that attitudes like Boasberg's are by no means confined to the American justice system. "Asylum seekers" and migrants have been causing chaos in the UK for some time now, and this latest development only illustrates that if Britain is not on the ropes, it is staggering toward them with great speed.

A Pakistani immigrant in Britain was facing deportation. The reason was a sound one: the man was convicted of sexually assaulting an underage girl. Sounds like the proverbial slam dunk, doesn't it? However, this was not the man's first offense.

The National Pulse reported that he committed his most recent atrocity shortly after his release from prison and that he had committed other sexual crimes. He has also been convicted of battery against his wife and in another case involving an emergency worker. Following his year in prison, he appealed his deportation order and found at least one sympathetic judge.

His complaint was that if he were returned to Pakistan, he would be treated inhumanely since he is an alcoholic and Pakistan is a Muslim-majority nation. He argued that he would not be able to get treatment for his condition in his country of origin. He also claimed he had a child in Britain and said he had a right to a "family life." The court acknowledged that while that was the case, the man had not had contact with the child since 2020.

However, that same court sided with the Pakistani immigrant and allowed him to remain in the country despite his criminal history. The court also cited Pakistan's criminal system as one reason for its decision. The court contended that sending the man home would violate his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. Apparently, human rights don't apply to young victims of sexual assault or violence in the same way they apply to alcoholic sex offenders. Fortunately, at least for the moment, the case has not ended with Judge Leanne Turner.

In an op-ed on GB News, Kelvin MacKenzie writes that the Home Office appealed the decision:

Judge Soraya Reed said that the previous evidence did not show that the man would definitely go to prison in Pakistan, ‘’Given that there are likely to be Muslims in Pakistan who drink and possess alcohol, the assertion that all will be arrested, prosecuted, and indeed receive imprisonment is not evidenced,’’ said Judge Reed. And therefore the case was sent back to the lower tribunal with the order that the Pakistani was kicked out. We should keep our fingers crossed.

MacKenzie ends his piece with a call for the Labour Party to leave the European Court of Human Rights or, at the very least, change an aspect of the law so that the criminal in question will be automatically deported in cases like this. Best of luck with that. We are in a similar fight on this side of the pond.

One problem with the statist/globalist mindset is not just that countries often do not share common values, and that is an important factor. However, another issue is that not all countries have your best interests at heart. For that matter, not all people, including some judges, have anyone's best interests at heart other than their own, even if they cloak their actions in equity, fairness, and other vague, pretty words.

It is tough work keeping tabs on everything at home and abroad, but here at PJ Media, we are happy to tackle them day in and day out.