Salem's Charlie Kirk Snags the #1 Ranking Among Conservative Podcasts

A couple of weeks ago, I shared the news that Charlie Kirk would take over Dennis Prager’s radio timeslot beginning next week. But there’s more exciting news for Kirk, who is part of our Salem family: his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, has skyrocketed to #1 in Apple’s ranking of conservative podcasts. He’s also risen to #2 among news podcasts overall.

Coupling the podcast news with the upcoming launch of the show in Prager’s timeslot, Kirk has taken up the mantle of the Rush Limbaugh of a new generation.

“What was once considered an unfillable void has now become the launchpad for a new movement,” Salem Media Group announced in a statement. “Since partnering with Salem Media Group, Kirk’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of historic. Audience numbers are skyrocketing. Engagement is off the charts. And for the first time in over a decade, a fresh voice has taken control of the mic and the momentum.”

Kirk has an impressive reach among younger generations, and he has proven to speak to 18-29-year-olds in a way that reaches them. Because of that, President Donald Trump acknowledged Kirk’s role in helping him over the finish line in November; the president called Kirk “the youth whisperer of the American right."

Witness this moment from the University of Georgia that demonstrates his popularity among college students (and football players):





“This isn’t just a win for Charlie,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “This is a defining moment for conservative media. The torch has been passed, and we’re not looking back.”

“Backed by Salem’s powerhouse network and distribution muscle, Kirk has done what no one thought possible: filled Rush’s time slot and expanded the audience,” the press release agreed. “His show now commands millions of loyal listeners daily across radio, podcast, television, and streaming platforms.”

Kirk is aware of the importance of reaching younger generations with a compelling conservative message. And he understands that if we can connect America’s youth to a conservative vision, the nation’s future is even brighter.

“This is about building a future Rush would be proud of,” said Kirk. “We’re not just talking. We’re activating a generation.”

“This is just the beginning for us,” said Brad Parscale, chief strategy officer at Salem Media Group. “We’re grateful for the trust of our listeners and proud to support talent like Charlie, who can connect so deeply with the audience. We’re taking this moment to celebrate but also to stay focused on the work ahead.”

Since PJ Media and the rest of the Townhall sites are part of the Salem Media Group family, we're stoked to see one of our family members succeeding. It's an exciting moment for conservative media and conservatism in general!

"With this milestone, Salem Media Group continues its rapid rise as a major force in conservative media," reported the press release. "What was once dominated by legacy platforms is now being reshaped by a new generation, driven by fresh talent, smart digital strategy, and a deep understanding of where the audience is heading next."

Congratulations, Charlie! It's a well-deserved ranking, and I'm ready to come on as a guest whenever you want me to join the show.

