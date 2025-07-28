The Morning Briefing: I Hope Trump Can Resuscitate Accountability in the Political Class

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Waszance felt that he got the most out of the drum circle experience when there was a spreadable cheese snack offering involved.

Advertisement

It wasn't even a week ago that I wrote that the news about who the major players in the Russia collusion hoax was escalating quickly. Little did I know that we were pretty much in the "calm before the storm" phase at the time. The information flow has been like getting hit with firehoses from all angles since then.

What we have been learning isn't exactly a surprise to those of us on this side of the aisle. It's not like any of us have ever been fans of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan or any of the other Hitler Youth who orchestrated the attempt to undermine President Trump's first term. We're all painfully familiar with the arrogance of that crowd too. They almost certainly thought that they'd never be found out.

We are apparently going to find out even more this week. This is from something that Matt wrote over the weekend:

CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed Sunday that explosive new evidence tied to the Russia collusion hoax is about to be declassified—and it points directly at Hillary Clinton and key Obama-era intelligence officials. During an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Ratcliffe confirmed that the classified annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s report will soon be made public, and what it contains could dramatically shift the narrative on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane. “And what that intelligence shows, Maria, is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to, uh, be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and burying the truth of … what Hillary Clinton was up to,” Ratcliffe said.

Advertisement

We had a good go (I've been watching way too much British television) at Hillary last week too. Matt also wrote about information that implicates John Bolton's involvement on the wrong side of the mess when he was Trump's national security advisor. There's a perfect snapshot of the difference between many of those in the Trump 45 administration versus the locked-in team that is the Trump 47 group. The loyalty litmus test that the media hacks whine about so much is what has made the last six months such a success.

For the zillionth time since the TDS drama queens began rending their garments almost a decade ago, we're finding out that we were right about something. As I have written many times, most of these "I told you so" victories have been rather pyrrhic. Being able to give the lefties an "AHA!" on X really doesn't do much for me.

There do seem to be more actionable legal consequences with the Russia collusion travesty. I say "seem" because I have no legal expertise. Like most of you, I have read a lot in the last week, however. People who do have expertise have indicated that, at the very least, John Brennan's goose may be ripe for the cooking. While Brennan is one of the most execrable people to plague American politics in the last several decades, he's not much of a prize when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and Granny Maojackets are also in the mix.

I don't think we're going to see Obama perp-walked, but I would like to see Hillary Clinton's already-tarnished legacy take a humiliating legal hit or two. If Brennan is the most vulnerable, the Dems will gladly offer him up if it will keep Barack and Hillary safe. My big hope at the moment is that the "Brennan as sacrificial lamb" ploy won't save Hillary from, at the very least, some humiliation and embarrassment.

Advertisement

While I have no insider knowledge, I do get the feeling that President Trump and his very loyal team aren't going so hard on this just so they can have a few press conferences that make Hillary yell at the cook. I feel some focus here. Having written that, I think we're all pretty jaded about the Beltway elite facing real consequences. I mean, things have been pretty lax in that regard ever since Teddy Kennedy left Mary Jo Kopechne at the bottom of a lake, then went back to his hotel for a drink and a shower before he let the cops know about it.

For those who are new here, I'm never letting that one go.

President Trump and the team he's surrounded himself with are very purpose-driven. They're not here for the spotlight, they're here to get this country back on track and, hopefully, keep it there. Getting to the bottom of the Russia collusion hoax isn't, as the Trump-haters in the MSM put it, "retribution," it's about justice. It's all the more important given that retribution was what the Biden people were calling justice.

Like all of you, my friends, I'm more than a little skeptical about accountability returning en masse to America's political upper echelon. The idea of it isn't completely dead, but it's been on life support for a very long time. It will take a miracle worker to keep it from flatlining.

You know, we might just have one of those handy right now.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

Little Blue penguins.. 😊



Sound on pic.twitter.com/UJj1fgcu2W — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 27, 202

PJ Media

Can New York Remain the Financial Capital of the World If Mamdani Wins the Election?

Burn it all down. Five Virginia School Districts Committed Title IX Violations

Trump Goes There: Calls Out Bill Clinton in Epstein Scandal

Another HUGE Win

Man Flies to Scotland to ‘Send a Message to Trump,’ but Then Does This on His Plane

Somebody Please Pinch Me Cause I Keep Hearing Trump and Congress Defunded NPR/PBS

#WINNING. Trump Secures Huge Trade Deal With European Union

Belmont Club: The Glamor of Evil

Satan's ugly sister. Randi Weingarten Announces WEF Curriculum Partnership

BREAKFAST FRANZIAAAAA. More Russia Hoax Evidence Set To Drop, Directly Implicating Hillary Clinton’s Role

‘Moral Injury’: JK Rowling on Enforcing Iniquitous Trans Ideology

A Notorious Baseball Troublemaker to Enter the MLB Hall of Fame Today

I'm listening...Trump Urges Prosecution of Kamala Harris

'Andy Griffith Show' Actress Sets the Record Straight on Why She Left the Show

Sunday Thoughts: From Suffering to Hope

Memo to the Left: Who the HELL Are You Calling a Fascist?!

Frontier Truth in a Soft World: Hondo and the Crisis of Character in 2025

Samsung and I Paint the Town Red: The Tuk-Tuk Hustle

Townhall Mothership

LATEST: Bomb Squad Deployed at White House

YAHTZEE! Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy

Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland Trip

Advertisement

House GOP Takes Trump-Era Tax Plan to Vegas, Earns Praise From Working Americans

South Dakota Regents Finally Adopt Campus Carry Policy

SCOTUS Will Soon Have Chance to Decide If Pot Users Should be Prohibited from Owning Guns

Going Back to Cali: Many Companies Resume Shipping Ammo to Golden State

Mass Stabbing in Traverse City, MI Last Evening Stopped by Good Guy With Gun UPDATE

Just Called to Say I Care: Sunday Reflection

WSJ Poll: Trump Bump in the Polls; Dems Dive Even Deeper

Yeesh. Incompetence: LA County Sheriff Admits One of the Grenades Linked to Fatal Blast Is 'Unaccounted For'

Under his moustache. Report: Now John Bolton's Name Comes Up in the Russia Collusion Hoax—Did He Bury Evidence?

JB Pritzker Enters the Chat on Texas Redistricting Debate and Learns It Was Not a Good Idea

They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up

They're ugly, she's hot. SO PREDICTABLE: Handful of Leftists Cranks Find 'Nazi Dog Whistles' In Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign

CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Since When Is Drunk-Mowing on the Toll Road a Crime?

Hikes That Might Try to Kill You (and Hikes for the Rest of Us)

It's Back and Better Than Ever Before! It's the 'New and Improved' Communism!

You’ll Never Guess What Followers of The Science™ Are Doing to Their Kids Now

Chicago’s Scream Club and More Modern Insanity

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Obama, Treason, Death, and More

Advertisement

Unless Judges Get More Tech Savvy, AI Will Sow Chaos in the U.S. Court System

The Democrats’ Epstein Gamble Will Likely Backfire

Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol. XXIV: Techno-Feminism Meets Its Match

Around the Interwebz

Dan Aykroyd Reveals Why He Missed ‘SNL50’ Special: “I’m A Fan Of The Show”

Robots eating other robots: The benefits of machine metabolism

The Original ‘Survivor’ Island Changed Television Forever

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Renoir could do a lot with very little.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Tom Lehrer died at the ripe old age of 97 on Saturday. He was a brilliant satirist and easily the funniest Harvard math professor in history. Here's my favorite song of his.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And here is a magnificent example of dark Cold War humor.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/27/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: GBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: The Telegraph

BST

8:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Turnberry, Scotland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Turnberry, Scotland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Glasgow, Scotland, en route Aberdeen, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:25 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Aberdeen, Scotland

Aberdeen, Scotland

Expanded Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.