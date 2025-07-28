Newsom’s Nonprofit Gets FireAid Funds — Because of Course It Does

Last week, my PJ Media colleague Victoria Taft brought you the story about a benefit concert that raised $100 million for victims of January’s Los Angeles-area wildfires. You’ll be shocked to learn that the concert proceeds didn’t go directly to fire victims; instead, the money went to various charitable organizations, some of which ostensibly don’t relate to fire victim relief (okay, maybe that won’t shock you).

Tickets go on sale January 22 at noon PST. Donations can be made at https://t.co/ZWqMd1jdHA



*Contributions made to FireAid 501(c)(3) in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and… pic.twitter.com/yRWwCkFFic — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) January 16, 2025

Here's some of what Victoria shared:

We feel sure that the naked drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers thought he was doing the right thing by handing over the money to the Annenberg Foundation. They deal in giving out money as a full time job, after all. But it turns out that what FireAid probably needed was something more akin to a 9/11 Victims Fund Special Master, who vetted all the needy victims and ensured the money went to them instead of this. What they got instead, or have gotten so far, since $75 million has been handed out already, is a non-profit free-for-all. We're very happy to report that a Sonoma, Calif. organization, based hundreds of miles from the fire zone, got a grant. An organization that cleans pre-school bathrooms was spiffed by the Annenberg Foundation. Baby2Baby is probably a very fine foundation. Charlize Theron and Chrissy Teigen are featured on its webpage. The organization "single-handedly raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible." Did Baby2Baby cut checks to fire victims or something? Did they match the grant money to double the gift to the victims? No idea. The National Day Labor Organizing Network was given fire victim money. We're unclear what giving money to the organization that riots and protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement has to do with giving money to fire victims. We're sure the Flintridge Center is a fine Pasadena organization, but why do fire victims need apprenticeship programs? Perhaps they do. But how was that determined by the Annenberg Foundation?

I don’t know about you, but I’d be ticked if I paid money for a benefit concert and had to sit through Green Day, Pink, and Dave Matthews only to learn that the money didn’t go directly to the people who needed it the most. And Gracie Abrams may be a massive talent and a lovely young woman, but her name rhymes with Stacey Abrams, and that’s too close for my tastes.

We’re learning a little bit more this week about the FireAid NGOpalooza, and, once again, one of the beneficiaries of this money won’t shock you. But it might make your blood boil.

Blogger Flopping Aces has an eye-opening X thread about how FireAid doled out the concert money, but let’s zero in on one particular organization that received FireAid money.

But the real kicker? One of the listed nonprofits — Cal Volunteers — was created by Gavin Newsom and his wife. No history. No transparency.

6/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

When people noticed, FireAid quietly deleted Cal Volunteers from their website. No statement. No disclosure of how much money they got. Just vanished.

7/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

So to recap:

– Newsom botches fire prevention

– Victims suffer

– He launches a “relief” concert

– Funnels cash to his own nonprofit

– Scrubs the evidence

8/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

It's so on-brand for Gavin Newsom to operate this way, and it’s definitely not a surprise. But as fire victims are still recovering from losing so much, this (literally) performative act is a slap to the face of these fire victims. We shouldn’t expect much better out of California.

California Burns, Newsom Profits, and the Media Shrugs.

