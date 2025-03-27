JD Vance Does Voiceover for Epic New Recruitment Ad for the Marine Corps

Vice President JD Vance visited Marine Corps Base Quantico on Wednesday, where troops met him with a warm welcome. During his visit, he delivered a speech, spent time with service members, and engaged in hands-on activities that highlighted his deep ties to the military. After addressing the Marines, Vance stepped behind the counter to serve lunch before heading to the range, where he fired an M27, M107, and M240B, along with an inert Howitzer and a drone.

Most based vice president in history. pic.twitter.com/68XRsjH0SP — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 26, 2025

I bet you can’t picture Tim Walz doing that.

As a former Marine himself, the Vice President spoke about the profound impact his service had on his life and expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of those stationed at Quantico.

During his speech, Vance also delivered a message from President Donald Trump, telling the Marines, “He wanted me to tell you two things: first, that he loves you. And second, that he’s proud of you.”

While visiting young Marines at Quantico, Vance proudly declared an end to “quotas” in the military, which shows that the previous administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates are a thing of the past. He emphasized that the focus is now back on merit, readiness, and ensuring the best personnel lead the nation’s armed forces.

And now the Marine Corps is using portions of his speech in a new recruitment video.

"New Marine Corps recruitment ad just dropped," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on X.

“We care about excellence, and we care about patriotism,” the voiceover begins. “And if you are awesome and you are a patriotic Marine, then we are gonna do everything that we can to make you the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen, and that is what we're doing every single day.”

Vance continues, “No more quotas, no more ridiculous mumbo jumbo, no more diversity training. We believe the real strength and the real diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life, come from every corner of America, and you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation's wars.”

The voiceover ends with, “And that is what the Marine Corps is gonna do, just like it's done for damn near 250 years.”

The United States is strong thanks to the strength of our Armed Forces.



President Trump and I want excellence in America’s military, and we are going to make sure our Marines are the best, most lethal fighting force in the world 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sCPVFWpby2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 27, 2025

Lance Cpl. Casey Bonestroo, 20, was among the Marines who had the chance to share a meal with Vance. She told Townhall that his visit was an exciting opportunity, as he is a former Marine who truly understands their experiences and challenges.

“He was a Marine just like the rest of us here. That’s super motivating for me because he’s been in our shoes in some way or another,” she said. “One of my favorite things about being a Marine is that no matter what you’ll find a Marine, retired or active duty, and we can all fall back in the same experiences. So, the biggest thing I kind of want to discuss with him is, how did he go, from being a junior Marine up to a corporal Marine to being vice president at the White House. What leadership skills did he learn from the Marine Corps that he can fall back on at the White House.”

