Trump Calls Jasmine Crockett a 'Lowlife,' but That's Not the Best Part

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Victimhood) recently called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is wheelchair-bound, “Governor Hot Wheels.” Called out on this, Crockett issued a typical leftist non-apology, changing the subject and shifting the blame to Orange Man Bad and his efforts to save America from criminal migrant gangs. Now, however, Trump has responded, calling her a “lowlife,” which is obvious, and casting doubt on her chances to become the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2028. Yes, there are some people who actually think a Crockett candidacy would be a good idea.

Crockett said in her non-apology:

I was not thinking about the governor’s condition…I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants to communities run by Black mayors and stoke tensions and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally the next line I said was that he was a Hot A** Mess referencing his terrible policies. NEVER at any time did I reference his condition. So, now, I am even more appalled that the people that unequivocally support Trump, who is known for racially insensitive nicknames & mocking the uniquely abled are outraged. Keep this energy up for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing & hanging on my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on the work of the people that elected us to better their lives.

Okay, wait a minute. She is angry at Abbott for supposedly sending “migrants to communities run by black mayors and stoke tensions and fear among the most vulnerable.” So she must support Trump’s efforts to get criminal migrants out of the country, right? Wrong. After all, she is a Democrat and he is Trump, so she has no more problem with inconsistency than any of her far-left colleagues.

And so when told about her claim that she was only objecting to Abbott sending illegal migrants to deep-blue “sanctuary cities,” Trump responded: “Well, it’s a lie. And she lies." The president added: "But she’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person… At first, I thought she was a comedian. I couldn’t believe she was a congressman or whatever she is." He said she was "a little bit funny, but crude, and now I found out she’s actually a politician."

Indeed. And she is not just an ordinary politician. Crockett is exciting some of the even crazier Democrats as a viable presidential candidate for 2028. On Threads, one of the many far-left fake Xs out there, one user wrote: “And when Jasmine Crockett runs for President, I will be her FIRST VOTE!!!” Another responded: “Excuse me? You better quit trying to skip me in line, friend.” A third was enthusiastic: “She might just be our first female president.”

These people (and there were many more of them in the thread) might be just a few nuts, but over at The Hill, former Reagan speechwriter Douglas MacKinnon said that “Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez are trying to fill the vacuum created by Harris’s loss, the absence of a clear 2028 frontrunner and a coherent agenda. With chaos comes opportunity — opportunity, perhaps, for them.”

Trump, however, was dismissive of this “opportunity,” saying: "The Democrats are going to suffer with this one… I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party." He added that if Crockett ever becomes a leader of the Democrats, "they’ll never win an election again. It would be very hard."

That could well be the case. Crockett, however, is the perfect Democrat candidate: a woman, a visible minority, and above all, an aggrieved, angry, petulant, rude, grievance-mongering harridan who glories in resentment and a false sense of entitlement. That’s precisely the Democrats’ base these days, and so don’t be surprised if the Crockett for President movement steadily gathers steam in the run-up to the 2028 election.

The Democrats are showing no signs whatsoever of having learned anything from their 2024 debacle, and that’s the best part. A party for whom Jasmine Crockett is a viable presidential candidate is a party that is deeply out of touch with the American people and the American spirit. A Crockett vs. Vance or Crockett vs. DeSantis matchup would put the question front and center: what kind of nation do we want to be: angry, stupid, and entitled, or free, hardworking, and successful? The worst part, of course, is that a significant number would opt for the former.

