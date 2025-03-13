The Morning Briefing: Let's Take Some Time to Remember Why We Despise the Leftmedia

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cartenysthra bristlled at those who cast aspersions on her Captain Stubing velveteen bobblehead collection.

People who are familiar with my rather free approach to expressing myself verbally both onstage and off are usually surprised to find that I don't like to use the word "hate." It's an aversion I developed when I became a father and it just stuck. As my habits go, it is one of the better ones.

It's also one that gets put to the test a lot when writing about the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media five days a week. They're a dreadful lot, inspiring intensely negative feelings in those of us who deal with them. Last summer, I wrote a VIP column saying that the MSMers were tempting me to bring the "H-word" back to my vocabulary.

I decided not to let them win, but my "victory" was mostly a technicality — there are plenty of synonyms for the word and online thesauri are plentiful and free.

Sometimes I wonder if I should print up every incident of leftist media journalistic malfeasance that I and my colleagues write about so I can just hand the pages to anyone I meet who still believes the MSM. Yesterday, Victoria wrote a great post reminding us of how the story of Joe Biden's fake Oval Office played out back when conservatives first figured it out:

Joe Biden's stage set is to the Oval Office what Dylan Mulvaney is to women: completely fake. We know that now, but there was a time when the media said all claims that Joe Biden was working from a virtual or fake Oval Office were considered to be "fake news." Now, with Trump White House adviser Alina Habba personally finding the fake Oval Office set and showing it to the public in a video, people are discovering the story all over again. From January through September 2021, Joe Biden's water carriers in the media went out of their way to "debunk" claims that he was doing appearances from a phony Oval Office, a Hollywood-like set.

Victoria then provides some detailed examples of all of the lying to cover for Sir Sniffsalot. It reminded me of just how often that kind of thing happened during the Biden years. The MSM lap dogs packed a lot of that sort of thing in while the drooling puppet was in the Oval Office. That involved using meticulously spun falsehoods to "prove" that everything we were saying about Biden was wrong.

The truth and America's political journalist class have been estranged for a very long time, but they really plumbed new depths while propping up Biden. It was all a symptom of chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome. Nobody likes Joe Biden that much. He never would have gotten that kind of coddling had TDS not been involved.

Let's look at a couple other infuriating examples of the awfulness of the enemy of the people press from yesterday. My HotAir colleague David Strom wrote about a reporter for The Washington Post who may as well be on the Hamas payroll. A reported who is "covering" the Israel-Hamas war by the way.

Then there was this gem from a post that my colleague Brett T. wrote at Twitchy:

Republicans have hated universities for years. Anti-war protests gave them a reason to punish them. https://t.co/ZaiQZtR5Gp — POLITICO (@politico) March 11, 2025

A two-sentence headline, neither of which have any truth in them. That's a real commitment to prevarication. If there were any editors with an ounce of decency in them at Politico, the first sentence would have been laughed away. The second one is a real hot mess of a lie, as the protests are not at all anti-war. They are anti-Israel and anti-Semitic. Politico is running interference for modern day Nazis.

And these people wonder why we ha....I won't do it.

They really want me to though, don't they?

Everything Isn't Awful

baby is crying because of the bad haircut😭 pic.twitter.com/hRbUItk8hu — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 12, 2025

Advertisement

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

All of Trump's #WINNING keeps breaking the Dems.

Gwen Stefani outrages lefty fans with support for Christianity, Tucker Carlson https://t.co/aJfeWeRMdi pic.twitter.com/aJE3GfeUga — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2025

Bee Me

Layoffs Delayed As Dept. Of Education Unable To Calculate What Fifty Percent Of Employees Would Be https://t.co/OqNhHYVWJu pic.twitter.com/P88lfSBXKG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2025

