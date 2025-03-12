Democrats Forgot About Biden's Car Show

The liberal meltdown machine kicked into high gear after President Trump showcased Tesla vehicles on the White House South Lawn and announced plans to purchase one. Apparently, supporting American innovation is now a crime if you're Donald Trump.

The social media reactions are pouring in after President Donald Trump took the driver's seat to support Elon Musk. Tesla's stock rebounded Tuesday after facing a steep decline to start the week amid the ongoing protests at Tesla showrooms across the country. While Tesla stocks rose, Democrats looked down at Trump's latest charade – accusing him of running a Tesla ad at the White House. "I’m sure all the people losing their retirement, jobs, and health care because of Trump are glad to see the White House turned into a car dealership for the richest man on the planet," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in an X post. […] Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were quick to oppose Trump's Tesla photo op. "Grocery prices are soaring. Housing costs are skyrocketing. Retirement savings are plummeting. But Donald Trump thought today would be a good day to play car salesman," Warren said in a post. "Elon Musk just used taxpayer money to host a car sale at the White House after cutting funding for schools and preparing to fire 80,000 VA workers," the Democratic National Committee (DNC) posted.

NBC News breathlessly reported it as a "conspicuous favor" to Elon Musk. Democrat Sen. Chris Coons rushed to CNN to clutch his pearls. "Trump really only cares about Tesla's stock price," he whined.

But in 2021, Joe Biden cruised around the South Lawn of the White House in a hybrid Jeep Wrangler, hyping up the latest battery technology for the growing electric fleet. And, of course, Democrats never miss a chance to push electric cars as the “environmentally friendly” choice — totally unrelated to the fact that green energy companies just happen to funnel millions into Democrat campaigns.

Not a bad day on the job. pic.twitter.com/G2KGcPEbAi — President Biden Archived (@POTUS46Archive) August 6, 2021

And the media gushed.

“Noted car buff Joe Biden put the pedal to the metal on Thursday, taking Jeep's new hybrid Wrangler for a spin on the White House grounds,” People magazine reported at the time. “‘Not a bad day on the job,’ the 78-year-old Biden wrote of his joyride on Twitter, posting a video of himself zooming down the White House driveway and honking the horn of the silver, four-door Wrangler.”

The president's test drive came as the administration and automakers announced an ambitious new goal of making half of all cars sold in the U.S. zero-emissions vehicles by 2030. The announcement serves as part of the president's promise to to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to combat climate change. On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order outlining the new goal and kicking off the development of new fuel efficiency and emissions standards, which the White House said would "save consumers money, cut pollution, boost public health, advance environmental justice, and combat climate change." The plug-in, hybrid Wrangler driven by Biden — which can run solely on batteries — is expected to be available in early 2023.

While there is certainly room for a legitimate debate about whether the White House should promote any one private company in such a way, Democrats had no problem when Biden did it. Later that year, he also drove an electric Hummer at an assembly plant in Detroit.

The Biden administration later handed out nearly $1.1 billion in grants to General Motors (which owns Hummer) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (which owns Jeep) to retrofit their plants for electric vehicle production and components.

