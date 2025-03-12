Dems Poll 8 Points Higher Than ‘Chewing Off Someone Else’s Fingernails’

The Democratic Party also scored 5.5 points higher than “pooping a single Chinese throwing star.” (I’ll explain in a sec.)

But first: Folks, the Dems have a major PR problem. They rode the identity politics gravy train for so long — grandstanding at every train stop along the way — that they’re no longer identifiable to non-liberals.

Yesterday, Politico released a story: “Dems’ own polling shows massive brand problem ahead of 2026.” From the article:

The Democratic Party’s brand is in rough shape in the congressional battlegrounds. Nearly two months into the second Donald Trump administration, a majority of voters in battleground House districts still believe Democrats in Congress are “more focused on helping other people than people like me,” according to an internal poll conducted by the Democratic group Navigator Research. Among independents, just 27 percent believe Democrats are focused on helping them, compared with 55 percent who said they’re focused on others. [emphasis added]

Today, roughly three out of four independents look at the Democrats and say, “Nope, they’re not here for me.” Only one out of four thinks the Dems are even TRYING to help them! Unless they quickly right their ship, that’s a recipe for a 2026 electoral massacre.

Other than neon-blue urban districts, you simply can’t be competitive in purple America and/or toss-up states when 75% of independents are convinced you don’t care about them.

The Democratic Party’s unpopularity has reached historic proportions. The number of people who have a favorable opinion of the IRS (38%) is over 10 points higher than the number of independents who believe the Dems are focused on helping them!

Weirdly, according to the aforementioned poll, the Dems’ “popularity” among independents matches the Department of Education’s popularity among Republicans: Both had a 27% approval rating. (And we know what’s about to happen to the Department of Education.)

Weirdly, Part II: The Dem’s 27% rating also matches the 27% of Americans who still believe Bill Cosby is innocent. (“Hey, hey, hey!”)

Weirdly, Part III: 27% of people also believe that a gigabyte is an insect.

Weirdly, Part IV: 27% of people would consider it cheating if their partner was “interfacing” with a robot. (Beep. Beep.)

It's not exactly great statistical company for the Dems. As Politico reported:

“The Democratic brand is still not where it needs to be in terms of core trust and understanding people’s challenges,” said Molly Murphy, one of the pollsters who worked on the research by Navigator, a project within the Hub Project, a Democratic nonprofit group. “Even though voters are critical about Trump and some of the things he’s doing, that criticism of Trump doesn’t translate into trust in Democrats. The trust has to be earned.” Especially alarming for Democrats were findings around voters’ views of Democrats and work. Just 44 percent of those polled said they think Democrats respect work, while even fewer — 39 percent — said the party values work. Only 42 percent said Democrats share their values. A majority, meanwhile — 56 percent — said Democrats are not looking out for working people. Only 39 percent believe Democrats have the right priorities.

The benefit of identity politics is that you can directly connect — and thus maintain ironclad loyalty with — each demo group. If you wanna build a coalition of blacks, women, and immigrants, you simply offer each of ‘em a separate and distinct goody bag. The Democrats assumed, as long as their goodie bag had the most goodies, all the members of their coalition would stay in the fold.

But they overreached. They focused on too many individual trees and lost sight of the forest.

In the Democrats’ eyes, it all stems from COVID:

“We’ve always had the stigma of being the ‘welfare party,’ but I do think this is related to a post-Covid feeling that we don’t care about people working, and we’ve had a very long hangover from that, which feels really, really consequential,” Murphy said. “How can you care about working people if you don’t care about work? It’s going to be really hard in the midterms if voters don’t think we care about work.”

This means: The Democrats will probably be proposing a jobs bill. It might not go anywhere, but it would be the fastest way to (superficially) address their PR problem.

According to their own polling data, 69% of voters said the Democrats were “Too focused on being politically correct.” More than half said “elitist” described today’s Democratic Party.

The article continued:

During the presidential address last week, some congressional Democrats protested Trump with signage and walk-outs, while others mocked those attempts at resistance. It’s a reflection of a party that’s disconnected from its own brand, as 2024 post-mortems found voters saw Democrats as weak and overly focused on diversity and elites. That problem for Democrats is compounded by findings that House Republicans still hold an advantage on the economy, even amid widespread economic uncertainty in the early weeks of Trump’s term. In the Navigator survey of 62 competitive House districts across the country, voters said they trust Republicans over Democrats on handling the economy by a 5-point margin, 46 percent to 41 percent. Voters also trust Republicans more than Democrats by a 7-point margin on responding to inflation, 44 percent to 37 percent. Just 38 percent of voters believe that Democrats’ policies prioritize the middle and working class, while 35 percent believe they primarily benefit the wealthy. Another 18 percent said they’re geared toward the poor.

Years from now, when historians reevaluate the 2024 presidential election, this ad will go down as the one that (literally) broke the donkey’s back:

“Kamala is for ‘they/them.’ President Trump is for you.”

It captured the national zeitgeist in just 10 words. That’s masterful sales prose.

And the proof is in the pudding: The Democrats’ pathetic, abysmal 27% rating with independents only looks favorable when compared to the most (ahem) bizarre scenarios:

78.5% of people would rather poop 1,000 gallons of mayonnaise; 21.5% would rather poop a single Chinese throwing star.

81% of people would prefer to chew off their own toenails; 19% would rather chew off someone else’s fingernails.

This means that for the Democrats, it could always get worse!

