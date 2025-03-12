Old Joe's Fake Oval Office — and Its Fake News Apologists — Exposed

Joe Biden's stage set is to the Oval Office what Dylan Mulvaney is to women: completely fake.

We know that now, but there was a time when the media said all claims that Joe Biden was working from a virtual or fake Oval Office were considered to be "fake news." Now, with Trump White House adviser Alina Habba personally finding the fake Oval Office set and showing it to the public in a video, people are discovering the story all over again.

From January through September 2021, Joe Biden's water carriers in the media went out of their way to "debunk" the claims that he was doing appearances from a phony Oval Office, a Hollywood-like set.

Here's a Reuters "fact check" that gives you an idea of how completely in-the-bag the White House media were for the man who ran for president from a set in his basement.

Social media users have shared photos of President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, claiming they provide proof that the office is fake or a film set. The “evidence” includes a supposed change in wallpaper, allegedly darkened windows and claims that former President Trump is walking in the background outside the office. Reuters has examined each of these photos and found none of the claims to be true.

Reuters' "debunking" went on to link Facebook posts that are no longer available, probably because Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform instituted censorship on all posts that were from "right wing" sources that took a verbal shot at the man "saving democracy:"

As so-called evidence, the post includes a series of photos [it] says show that Trump can be seen in the window behind Biden (here, here); the color of the rug has changed from Trump’s Oval Office (here, here); there is a tank outside the window (here); the background in the windows behind Biden does not match that of Trump’s Oval Office (here, here); the windows are darkened (here); the wallpaper is not the same as Trump’s Oval Office (here, here); and the post also includes photos of Oval Office movie sets (here, here).

When Politifact was at the center of the censorship industrial complex, it, too, "fact checked" the claim in its usual way; it took the claim, changed it, fact-checked the change, and pronounced the whole thing to be false.

Here's Politifact:

Since President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, false claims that his presidency is staged have proliferated online. We’ve debunked social media posts that a White House event was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and that his administration created a fake set for him to get a booster shot. Neither was true.

Remember: the original claim was that Biden had a fake Oval Office.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA took a victory lap when he saw the Biden Administration optics as Joe got a COVID shot on a set:

Nothing is real with these people, it’s all smoke and mirrors. But we’re supposed to entrust them with all of our personal health decisions? pic.twitter.com/9N5FPYm7pI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 29, 2021

Here's another Politfact fact check from September 2021 listing a Facebook meme as false. The headline reads, "No, White House didn’t create fake set just for Joe Biden’s booster shot."

The supposed fact-checking outfit was looking into a meme featuring a photo of Joe getting a COVID shot on the Hollywood-style set that said, "[The White House] created a fake set for (President Joe) Biden to get his booster shot. The entire Biden presidency is one giant charade.”

You can see what they did there. The claim was that the Oval Office with the COVID shot was fake. Politifact conflated that claim with the poster's opinion that the "entire Biden presidency is one giant charade" and then denounced the whole thing as false. (Later, when proven wrong, Politifact went back and changed its fact check to include a revised version of the story it got wrong in a highlighted box with an "If your time is short" prompt to keep eyes off its incorrect story).

Have I ever told you about Politi"fact", as I call it, fact-checking a claim I made on the radio and my website about bike lanes in Portland? I provided photos and everything. The Politi"fact" reporter checked my claim and pronounced me a liar. When I called her out, the fake fact checker admitted that she checked when it was dark so she couldn't see properly to verify my claim. She never removed her fake "fact check."

And then, in October 2021, Newsweek tried to paper over Fourth Estate's fake news about the Hollywood set in a clean-up piece entitled, "Why the White House Built a Fake Oval Office for Joe Biden." There, the reporter pacified, "But there is a logical explanation as to why the White House has decided to construct a set version of the Oval Office."

This is the back story that Alina Habba referred to when she sent this video from the fake Oval Office this week.

I cracked the case! DISGRATZ! pic.twitter.com/1hpRBObEb6 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 11, 2025

The fake Oval Office production set is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex.

This map is from the White House tour office. Note how close the West Wing is to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.





Since it's so close to the Oval Office (and probably accessible via tunnel or shortcut, but that's classified), I propose liberating the rooms used by White House Correspondents in the West Wing and relocating the media to the auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the fake Oval Office is.

Move them all, offices and press room — the whole shebang.

The West Wing is crammed full as it is, so why not move the fake news to the fake Oval Office?

Wasn't it "fun" revisiting the bad old days of the censorship industrial complex? That's when Joe Biden and his handmaidens like the FBI conspired with mainstream and social media to shut down conservative media. They came hard against PJ Media and they almost succeeded in silencing our voice. Our VIP Members sustained us, and they are a crucial reason why free speech is still free.

