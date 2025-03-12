The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Making Me Hope Trump Becomes as Mean as They Said He Would Be

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing. Feldenstauut felt that he didn't get enough respect for the variety he brought to his series of macaroni art renderings of Abe Vigoda.
We spent all of last year hearing the emotionally unstable lefties caterwauling about the certainty that Donald Trump would be a ruthless dictator and hell-bent on revenge if he returned to the presidency. It was a work of fantastical, fact-free fiction that obviously didn't have much of an effect on the American electorate.
The Democrats don't let things like a complete lack of reality interfere with their fits of pique, as we know, so they're now living as if their predictions have come true. They're more wearisome than ever, and sort of making me wish that President Trump had turned into the iron-fisted vengeance monster of their nightmares.
I said "sort of."
Here is an example of some of that wearisomeness that I mentioned from something that Victor Joecks wrote for us yesterday:
Dictators crave power. President Donald Trump is using his power to give Americans more freedom. That's a massive difference.
Desperate to find an effective attack against Trump, some Democrats are recycling an old one. They claim he's an authoritarian. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., invited laid-off federal workers to attend Trump's recent speech to Congress. She said she was standing "shoulder to shoulder with people in defiance to a dictator." That type of defiance led Democrats to callously withhold applause from a 13-year-old brain-cancer survivor simply because Trump introduced him. Shameful.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently called Trump a "petty tyrant."
The Associated Press claimed that Trump "has embarked on a dizzying teardown of the federal government and attacks on long-standing institutions in an attempt to increase his own authority."
It has to be exhausting for these idiots to keep crafting alternative realities while everything in this world flies in the face of what they're saying. I would feel bad for them if they weren't such loathsome human beings. And if I were the kind of person who was prone to having feelings.
While walking around my exceedingly lefty neighborhood (still lots of "Bernie 2016" bumper stickers) on Tuesday, I saw one house that had just put out a "No One Elected Elon" sign and hung an American flag upside down. These people are children who are scaring themselves with ghost stories that they tell in back yard campouts.
I've already raised my child, I don't have the patience for adults who behave like children.
When they aren't acting like childish brats, they're behaving like criminals, something that they've had a lot of practice at the last several years. My friend and colleague John Sexton has a post over at HotAir about mob of "Free Khalil" protesters in New York. Because the Dem street minions don't understand the phrase "peaceable assembly," several of them had to be arrested. Arrested for protesting the arrest of a terrorist organizer.
Again, wearisome.
If only we could treat these lunatics according to their behavior: put the childish ones in a time out and and arrest all of the miscreants. Jail sandwiches are quite effective tools for behavior modification. Trust me on this one.
Of course, my headline today was tongue-in-cheek. Mostly. I don't want President Trump to be a strongman dictator type. I like him just the way he is. Thus far, anyway. And he is firm with those who need it. Just ask Volodymyr "Gap Tee" Zelensky.
It would be interesting, however, to see how the perpetually moaning mental midgets on the Left would react if their lives were ever to become as truly miserable as they say Trump is making them, even for just a few minutes.
And when I say interesting, I really mean "fun."
Everything Isn't Awful
This side of humanity 🗿❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/G95wjtwTqc— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 11, 2025
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 11, 2025
Ontario Premier Ford says he’s backing down from putting a 25% surcharge on electricity sold to Minnesota, Michigan & NY.
Trump threatened hours ago to increase the tariffs on Canadian aluminum & steel from 25% to 50% if Ford didn’t back down pic.twitter.com/9MtyWsyzIa
POTUS Press Today
9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:45 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Taoiseach of Ireland
Stakeout Location
Open Press
10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland
Oval Office
White House Press Pool
11:50 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Capitol
South Portico
In-Town Travel Pool
12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Capitol
The Capitol
In-Town Travel Pool
12:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Friends of Ireland Luncheon
The Rayburn Room, The Capitol
In-Town Travel Pool
1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Capitol en route The White House
The Capitol
In-Town Travel Pool
1:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House
South Portico
In-Town Travel Pool
5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a St. Patrick's Day Reception with the Taoiseach of Ireland
