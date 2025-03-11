BREAKING: U.S. Resumes Aid to Ukraine—With One HUGE Condition

Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire with Russia in return for renewed U.S. intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine, according to a joint statement from Ukraine and the State Department.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the joint statement read. "The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace."

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, working to secure an agreement.

The U.S. "will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," both of which were halted after a contentious meeting between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House Oval Office on Feb. 28.

Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will reportedly travel to Russia in the coming days to persuade Vladimir Putin to agree to terms.

After eight hours of negotiations with Ukraine officials, Rubio said, the "ball is now in [Russia's] court. “Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking, and now it’ll be up to them [Russia] to say yes or no."

"We'll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace," Rubio said at a press conference. "The president's objective here is, number one, above everything else, he wants the war to end, and I think today Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate."

“I hope they’re going to say yes, and if they do, then I think we’ve made great progress," he added. "If they say no, then we’ll, unfortunately, know what the impediment is.”

On X yesterday, Rubio posted:

I had an important meeting in Jeddah today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and thanked him for Saudi Arabia's hospitality in hosting this week's meetings on Ukraine as we press for peace. We also talked at great length about ways our countries can advance our shared interests and continue working to address conflicts across the region to increase stability and prosperity.

The Ukrainians “reiterated the Ukrainian people’s strong gratitude to President Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the people of the United States for making possible meaningful progress toward peace."

The U.S. and Ukrainian delegations also made headway on a deal to develop mineral resources.

“Both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security,” the statement read.

Watch Rubio's press conference here:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "Today, we've made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable." — Townhall (@Townhallcom) Mar 10, 2025

