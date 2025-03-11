USAID Official Told Staff to Shred Docs, Report Claims

Rumors are flying that a U.S. Agency for International Development official told the gutted agency’s remaining staff to go on a spree of destroying documents. And this is why We the People want to see major funding cuts, accountability, and even arrests when necessary in numerous corrupt federal agencies.

If a new report from Politico is accurate, it’s time to raid USAID for documents and shut the agency down altogether immediately. Of course, Politico is hardly the most reliable source, but corrupt federal officials have a track record of tampering with documentation to cover their tracks, so it wouldn’t exactly be shocking. After all, after all the perfectly outrageous USAID grants exposed by DOGE in recent weeks, and the revelation that the majority of USAID money never makes it to the targeted source, it seems pretty obvious that the agency has major integrity and transparency issues.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken control of USAID, cutting over 80% of its funding (here’s hoping Trump and the Republicans’ awful continuing resolution doesn’t prolong USAID’s life). After USAID was exposed for funding jihadis’ condoms, Iraqi muppets, Nepalese atheists, DEI musicals, and drag shows in South America, it seems obvious the unconstitutional and useless agency needs to die permanently.

Politico reported yet another reason to condemn the corruption of USAID:

A senior official at USAID instructed the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information. The materials earmarked for destruction include contents of the agency’s “classified safes and personnel documents” at the Ronald Reagan Building, said an email sent by USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr, and obtained by POLITICO.

Politico claimed the email said, “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break.” Carr further urged staff to label the burn bags in Sharpie as “SECRET” and “USAID/B/IO,” an abbreviation that reportedly means “bureau or independent office.”

Politico, naturally, is pretending the Trump administration rather than USAID is the problem, because you can always trust Politico to have a stupid analysis:

A former USAID staffer confirmed the veracity of the email and described the destruction of agency documents as unprecedented. “I’ve never seen something like this — en masse. Everyone with a safe is supposed to keep it up to date and destroy documents when they no longer need to be stored. Sometimes security will check your safe and tell you if you have to clean out old material,” said the former staffer, who was granted anonymity due to fear of possible reprisals by the Trump administration.

“Reprisals” meaning “losing a taxpayer funded position which I abused.”

Again, we don’t know if this report is true, but at least it merits investigation. We know the FBI was accused of shredding documents after Trump took office, according to whistleblowers. And we have yet to see the Epstein documents thanks to New York FBI obstructionists and the apparent failure of Attorney General Pam Bondi. What exactly is going on at USAID?