Secretary of State Rubio Makes HUGE Announcement About USAID

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just delivered a knockout blow to one of the Deep State's favorite money pits. In a stunning announcement on X, Rubio confirmed what fiscal conservatives have long demanded: "After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID."

Let that sink in. A whopping 5,200 contracts, worth tens of billions of taxpayer dollars, are getting the axe. These programs, long criticized for being ineffective money-drainers that often work against American interests, will finally stop hemorrhaging our hard-earned cash.

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio announced. “Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.”

It's almost like someone finally remembered that foreign aid should be managed by — wait for it — our foreign affairs department!

The liberal media is desperately trying to manufacture drama between Rubio and Elon Musk, whose efforts with DOGE helped trim the waste from USAID. They're pushing fairy tales about heated cabinet meeting confrontations that President Trump himself has dismissed as fake news. Musk's response?

Tough, but necessary. Good working with you.



The important parts of USAID should always have been with Dept of State. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

The amount of waste in USAID alone is staggering. Many of these programs have been riddled with waste, fraud, and abuse for decades. What Democrats refuse to admit is that USAID has been funneling taxpayer dollars into a stunning array of wasteful and misguided programs abroad. Among them, $1.5 million was spent advancing DEI initiatives in Serbian workplaces, while another $70,000 funded a DEI-themed musical in Ireland. The agency also poured $47,000 into a transgender opera in Colombia and $32,000 into a transgender comic book in Peru.

Of course, the usual suspects are screaming bloody murder. Former USAID bureaucrats are predicting everything short of the apocalypse, warning about "preventable death, destabilization, and threats to national security on a massive scale." Because apparently, the only thing standing between us and global catastrophe is U.S. tax dollars paying for a transgender opera in Colombia.

Meanwhile, USAID wasted $20 million to create a version of "Sesame Street" in Iraq and shelled out $2 million for Moroccan pottery classes and promotion. Another $2 million went toward boosting tourism in Lebanon.

Even more troubling, over $9 million in so-called “humanitarian aid” meant for Syrian civilians was funneled to violent terrorists, including an Al Qaeda affiliate in Iraq. As much as $10 million reportedly ended up in the hands of an Al Qaeda-linked group for meal distribution. USAID also sent $78,000 to a nonprofit with ties to terrorist organizations in Pakistan, despite an inspector general’s investigation into its links to the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

Perhaps most outrageously, USAID directed $15 million in taxpayer funds to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan for distributing contraceptives and condoms — effectively aiding a terrorist regime while Americans foot the bill.

What's happening here is simple: President Trump's administration is finally bringing accountability to foreign aid spending. The days of blindly throwing money at global problems while ignoring American interests are over.

