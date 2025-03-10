DOGE Makes Another Bombshell Discovery

Remember when Democrats insisted that they needed unlimited COVID relief funds to help “struggling Americans?” Well, guess what — millions of those dollars went to elementary school “business owners” and people who would've been alive during the Civil War. You can't make this stuff up.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) just dropped a bombshell that exposes the mind-boggling incompetence of Biden's administration. It has uncovered nearly $2 billion in "misplaced" funds at HUD, but that's just the appetizer in this feast of government waste.

Here's the shocking truth: During 2020-2021, the Small Business Administration handed out 5,593 loans totaling $312 million to "business owners" who were 11 years old or younger. That's right — while our kids were stuck in Zoom school, we’re supposed to believe that a bunch of their classmates were apparently running multimillion-dollar enterprises. Even better, these pint-sized entrepreneurs all used Social Security numbers that didn't match their names.

Totally legit, right?

Remember, this was during the pandemic, and, according to Fox News Digital, it is “unclear what they were used for.”

But wait; there's more! The SBA wasn't content just funding kindergarten startups — they also approved 3,095 loans worth $333 million to borrowers over 115 years old. One particularly industrious 157-year-old scored a cool $36,000.

Now, we can sit here and pretend that this is all legit, like Democrats do, or we can acknowledge that Elon Musk is exposing massive amounts of real fraud and should be celebrated, not attacked, for shedding light on all this government waste.

Sadly, Democrats can’t do that. For all their talk about saving Medicaid and Social Security, how many billions of dollars are wasted annually that could go towards the solvency of these programs? No. Democrats would rather raise taxes to achieve that. Heaven forbid that someone actually hold bureaucrats accountable for throwing away taxpayer money! These are the same people who screamed about "protecting democracy" while shoveling cash to overseas jihadists and radical social justice programs through USAID.

This isn't just government incompetence; it's criminal negligence. Every dollar handed out to nonexistent children and impossibly old "business owners" was a dollar stolen from legitimate small businesses struggling to survive during the pandemic. And where was the Biden administration's legendary "oversight" during all this?

This is precisely why we need Trump back in charge. When he put Musk in charge of hunting down government waste, the left howled about "conflict of interest." Now we know why — it was terrified someone would finally expose its COVID cash grab for what it really was: a massive scheme to funnel taxpayer dollars into phantom businesses and impossible recipients.

Remember this the next time Democrats demand emergency funding for anything. Their idea of "emergency relief" apparently includes writing checks to people who would've witnessed the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

