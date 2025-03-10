Jasmine Crockett Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving for the GOP

In a display of stunning ignorance that would be hilarious if it weren't so dangerous, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) continues her streak of handing Republicans political ammunition. Crockett has become the Democrats’ latest media darling, and Republicans couldn’t possibly be happier about it. Her latest gift? Going on MSNBC to tell us what she really thinks about illegal immigration. The Texas Democrat, who apparently skipped her law school classes on federal statutes, boldly declared that entering the country illegally "is not a crime."

"It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It's not. It's not criminal. It's not a crime," Crockett insisted during her appearance on "The Katie Phang Show."

“It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime.” - Rep Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/9tYYEvowlZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

Someone might want to send her a copy of 8 U.S.C. § 1325, which explicitly states otherwise.

But why let pesky facts get in the way of a good Democrat talking point? For those keeping score at home, illegal entry is a federal misdemeanor punishable by fines and up to six months in prison. Repeat offenders face even stiffer penalties — up to two years behind bars. And what if you're a removed immigrant with a criminal record? You could be looking at up to 20 years in prison.

"Don't give me this fake outrage about criminals roaming our streets when you guys stand 10 toes down for the biggest criminal that we have ever seen go into the White House," Crockett ranted.

The irony here is absolutely delicious. A Democrat congresswoman, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and our nation's laws, is actively spreading misinformation about federal criminal statutes. This isn't a simple mistake; it's either willful ignorance or deliberate deception.

And given public attitudes about illegal immigration these days, Crockett, as the face of the Democratic Party, is truly a gift for the Republican Party. During the 2024 election, illegal immigration wasn’t just a top issue; it was a winning one for the GOP. Americans across the political spectrum have had enough of Joe Biden’s open borders and the crime that came with it. They were outraged by the tragic stories of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and countless others — victims of illegal immigrants who should never have been here in the first place.

And now Crockett is going on national media telling the country, as a representative of the Democratic Party, that law enforcement should ignore immigration violations.

The left's determination to minimize the seriousness of illegal entry speaks volumes about their priorities. They're not interested in border security or enforcing our laws; they're interested in importing voters from across the border, even if that means Americans are less safe.

Let’s hope that party leaders don't sideline Crockett and that she continues to be the new face of the Democrats. As long as she is, Republicans will have no problem winning in future elections. Dare I say that they may have a huge midterm election in 2026?

