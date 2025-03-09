Joe Biden's Handlers Just Humiliated Him on Social Media

The most irrelevant former president in history just can't stop embarrassing himself.

We haven’t heard much from Joe Biden since leaving office, but his social media handlers thought it would be a brilliant idea to post a saccharine International Women's Day message on Saturday, apparently hoping everyone would forget how he single-handedly sought to destroy women's sports during his disastrous presidency.

Advertisement

"Like so many of you, I'm celebrating the incredible women in my life today," Biden's handlers wrote, presumably while he was enjoying his afternoon ice cream cone. "International Women's Day is a time to recognize the achievements of women and girls everywhere and recommit our efforts to advance dignity, opportunity, and equality for all."

The post concluded by saying, "When women and girls succeed, communities, economies, and democracies succeed."

Like so many of you, I'm celebrating the incredible women in my life today. International Women's Day is a time to recognize the achievements of women and girls everywhere and recommit our efforts to advance dignity, opportunity, and equality for all. When women and girls… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2025

The breathtaking hypocrisy of this statement would be laughable if it weren't so insulting to every female athlete who lost scholarships, medals, and opportunities thanks to Biden's radical transgender agenda, or was injured while competing against a male. This is the same guy who signed an executive order forcing women to compete against biological males in sports and tried to completely rewrite Title IX to accommodate his woke ideology.

The Democratic Party has no right to claim they support women. Remember when Biden's administration threatened to punish states that dared to protect women's sports? Or this year, when nearly every House Democrat voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sport Act, and then Senate Democrats filibustered the bill? So much for "advancing dignity, opportunity, and equality."

Advertisement

The results of Biden's war on women has been predictably disastrous. Female athletes have suffered actual physical injuries competing against biological males, lost scholarships they worked their entire lives to earn, and watched helplessly as their records were shattered by competitors with obvious biological advantages.

Thankfully, President Trump is systematically dismantling Biden's anti-woman record. It's sad how Biden's handlers are desperately trying to keep him relevant with embarrassingly tone-deaf social media posts. In fact, the post got absolutely destroyed in the replies—an utter humiliation for a failed president obsessed with his legacy.

Democracy? We the people want women's sports & spaces to be for for women. We want government waste, fraud and abuse ended. We want criminals to be punished. We want a secure border. In other words, President Trump is giving us what we demand, while your party is anti-democratic. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) March 8, 2025

Which women are you referring to..

Women-women or men who want to pretend to be women to take all women’s rights away ? — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) March 9, 2025

Which women are you referring to..

Women-women or men who want to pretend to be women to take all women’s rights away ? — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) March 9, 2025

Remember when you signed an executive order to allow trans athletes to compete in women's and girls sports, and attempted to rewrite Title IX to allow it and even tried to punish states for taking their own steps to combat the issue. WE DO! — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 9, 2025

Advertisement

You unequivocally eroded the rights of all women. Please. https://t.co/6EeAsEdpX5 — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) March 8, 2025

The contrast couldn't be clearer. Biden posts empty platitudes while hiding in his Delaware basement, desperately hoping Americans will forget how he sacrificed women's rights on the altar of transgender ideology. Meanwhile, Trump is taking real action to protect women's sports and restore sanity to athletic competition.

Biden's pathetic attempt at relevancy isn't just failing—it's reminding everyone exactly why he'll go down in history as the president who betrayed American women athletes. Maybe next time his social media team should read the room before posting such obvious propaganda.

Joe Biden may be out of office, but his handlers ought to think twice before they make such absurd posts, because they just humiliated him.

Want more uncensored truth about the left's war on women's sports? The mainstream media won't tell you how his radical transgender policies have devastated female athletes across America. As a VIP member, you can help us stay alive because covering issues like this makes us a target of Big Tech, and could result in our being censored or demonetized. By becoming a VIP member, you will enjoy ad-free browsing, exclusive content, and more. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the left's assault on women's athletics. Don't let them silence the truth—sign up now and support real journalism that puts American women first!