Mass. Congressman Chose His Career Over His Daughters' Safety

Last year, after the election, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) openly criticized his party for avoiding contentious debates on social issues like men playing women’s sports. "Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," he said.

Advertisement

He continued with a father’s plea: "I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that."

Such honesty is commendable (and rare) from a Democrat. But it also reflects the fears of countless parents, who have seen their daughters injured when boys who “identify” as girls are allowed to play on girls' teams. While mainstream America sees this as a huge problem, the Democratic Party is completely under the thumb of the transgender cult. Hence, Moulton’s comments led to a substantial backlash — from resignations within his staff to condemnation from LGBTQ rights groups.

Despite the pressure, Moulton stood firm, asserting, "I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women's sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male." This statement underscored the growing frustration many feel about the Democratic establishment's alignment with radical ideals that overshadow parental concerns and common sense. Moulton even conceded his comments would likely result in his being primaried, but he just shrugged those concerns off.

Advertisement

“I probably will be primaried,” he admitted to CNN. “And that’s great. That just proves my point: you can’t speak a sentence that’s out of line and not get backlash from the left. But that’s OK. This is a democracy.”

Well, I guess he changed his mind. Last month, when he had a chance to put his money where his mouth is, he chose his political career over the well-being of his own daughters. That's right: Moulton voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which bans biological males from competing in girls' school sports by amending the Education Amendments of 1972 to uphold that, under Title IX, sex is determined strictly by one's biology.

For our VIPs: Here's the Reason Why the Left Is Lying About DEI

It essentially codifies President Trump’s executive order, “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” It’s a commonsense initiative aimed at preserving fairness in women’s athletics, and given his past comments, I thought Moulton would have voted for it.

Only two House Democrats had the courage to support the bill, but Moulton was not one of them. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzales, both representing swing districts in Texas, broke party lines to support this commonsense measure.

Advertisement

The bill barely squeaked through, winning by a meager 218 to 206.

Moulton's unwillingness to support the bill despite his past comments and his fear for the safety of his daughters proves the lengths to which Democrats will go to protect their political power. His daughters’ safety is clearly not nearly as important to him as his job in Congress.

This development is revealing — it proves that Democrats are easily bullied into submission, and they are willing to abandon their morals and even jeopardize their children’s safety to appease their party’s radical agenda and protect their political careers. Moulton’s vote on this bill wasn’t just political cowardice — it was a blatant betrayal of his daughters.

PJ Media reached out to Moulton’s office for comment on the story, but we did not receive a response before publication.