Another Liberal Celebrity Leaves the Country...

In November, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres reportedly moved to England following Donald Trump's re-election, and now it looks like another celebrity has followed suit.

Advertisement

Actress Rosie O'Donnell took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and her 12-year-old daughter had relocated to Ireland on January 15 and would not considering coming back until "it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America."

Someone pull out a tiny violin; the ultra-wealthy white woman is sad. And then someone else please explain to me who doesn't have equal rights in this country. That line is so tired.

In a just over nine-minute video, O'Donnell rambles on a bit about how happy she is in Europe. "The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I'm very grateful," she said, adding that she's in the process of getting her Irish citizenship and looking for a home there, though she says she misses her older kids and her friends.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what happening politically and hard for me personally, as well. The personal is all political, as we all know," she says.

Fair enough. I get it. She's a liberal. She hates Donald Trump. She left the country. Believe me, I contemplated leaving the country myself many times over the last four years when Joe Biden was president and still do from time to time.

The actress also announced that TikTok has gotten "dark" and "negative," so she's moving her online presence to Substack. I do agree with her assessment that Substack is not overly user-friendly, so I guess that's the end of our common ground, because otherwise, I'm left scratching my head.

She's afraid TikTok is going away and is disappointed with the mainstream media. "It seems as though the only place you can get the news of what's really happening in terms of protests and whatnot is on TikTok," she says, adding: "The mainstream media has been letting us all down there in America, where the fourth estate is required in order to maintain democracy. You know, they haven't been doing their job. So, here's hoping that they will get better before it's too late, and here's hoping it's not already too late."

Advertisement

Can someone please explain that one to me? I'm literally watching a segment on Fox News about how several mainstream media outlets are carrying on about how we've entered a dictatorship and a recession due to Trump's policies. Isn't that what Ms. O'Donnell would want them to say? I mean, I can't open an app, or click on a website, or turn on a TV, or even listen to the radio without the most absurd liberal lies and hot takes from the mainstream media. The current state of the mainstream media should be right up Rosie's alley.

She goes on to "encourage everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the Constitution in our country and not a king, not a man, and we don't have cruelty as part of governing style."

Again, I'm at a loss. Please point me in the direction of who is not following the Constitution. And not letting everyone run amok and do what they want is hardly what I'd call "cruelty." It's cruel to send rapists and murderers back to their own country? It's cruel to stop funding ridiculous programs and needless jobs with people's hard-earned taxpayers dollars? It's cruel to tell people that they can't put some made-up gender on their passport? It's cruel to hire people based on merit rather than their gender or the color of their skin? Never mind that over half the country voted for this.

To be honest, I think it's great that O'Donnell moved to Europe. I think it's great that she's happy. Everyone should be. Live and let live, I say. But that's not what liberals want. It's usually their way or nothing.

Advertisement

I also have a huge problem when people who make a lot more money than I do — enough to just pick up and move to Europe because your feelings are hurt, for example — sit in their ivory towers and try to dictate how I should live and vote. And I've spent the last I don't even know how many years being called every name in the book by people like this or shunned in certain circles because I simply believe in limited government. So, please, come down off your high horse and don't talk to me about "cruelty."