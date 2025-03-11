BREAKING: House Votes on Continuing Resolution

On Tuesday afternoon, House Republicans succeeded in passing a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through September. In addition to funding the government, Republicans say the CR will freeze spending, secure the border, and support President Trump’s America First policies.

Despite Democratic opposition and potential GOP holdouts, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) expressed confidence Tuesday morning that the measure would pass. House leaders even instructed members to leave town after the vote — an apparent move to pressure the Senate into approving the funding package.

“We’re going to pass the CR,” Johnson predicted, while blasting Democrats for what he called a “striking new posture” on government funding. “We can do it on our own.”

Republicans argued that the CR is necessary to keep vital functions running while ensuring fiscal responsibility. “Congress must keep the government open so that DOGE can continue to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris (R-Md.) said last week.

President Trump had urged Republicans to back the CR last week, emphasizing its importance in restoring financial stability. “Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s ‘financial house’ in order,” he said last week.

The CR isn’t just another spending bill; it’s a powerful tool to drain the swamp. With the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leading the charge, we’re finally in a position to cut wasteful spending and dismantle bureaucratic bloat. Even the House Freedom Caucus, known for its unwavering fiscal conservatism, recognized this as a pivotal moment to restore accountability in Washington.

As expected, Democrats refused to support the CR, prioritizing their reckless spending and bureaucratic waste over fiscal responsibility, resorting instead to making up lies about the stopgap measure.

"The Republican bill dramatically cuts healthcare, nutritional assistance for children and families, and veterans' benefits," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) claimed Monday during a press conference. "It is not something we could ever support."

The truth is, Democrats were always intent on blocking the CR, not only to force a shutdown with the expectation that the public would blame the GOP but to stop the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been exposing waste and corruption. Democrats claimed they wanted a “bipartisan solution,” which is laughable because they never want a bipartisan solution when they are in the majority.

Thankfully, the GOP majority held together and got it across the finish line with the support of the House Freedom Caucus, which praised the bill, emphasizing that it prevents the need for an earmark-laden omnibus package. They argued that the measure will cut and freeze spending for six months, giving President Trump’s administration time to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the only Republican holdout. His planned opposition to the CR prompted Trump to call for the GOP to primary him because Massie is always an automatic “no” vote.

"HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED," Trump declared in a post on Truth Social. “DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???”

Congress faces a looming deadline to fund the government by Friday night, with any bill that clears the House needing bipartisan support in the Senate, where 60 votes are required for passage.

