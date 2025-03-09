This Is No Time for Republican Infighting Over the CR

The Democrats are at it again, folks. While President Trump and Republican leadership are working tirelessly to keep our government functioning and implement critical reforms to make it better and more efficient, the Left is playing their usual obstructionist games. But this time, we can't afford to let internal disagreements get in the way of victory.

Advertisement

On Saturday, President Trump called on all Republicans to support a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through September.

"Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's ‘financial house’ in order,” he said in a post on Truth Social. It's a reasonable request that any serious conservative should support.

Meanwhile, Democrats are salivating over the prospects of a government shutdown to protest DOGE cuts. Democrats love shutdowns because they know Republicans will get blamed for it. And let’s be honest, with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, the narrative writes itself. Democrats are not going to play ball, and we know that. So, if Republicans can’t get on board and get this CR passed, the media will have a field day with it.

The continuing resolution isn't just another spending bill—it's a strategic weapon in our arsenal to drain the swamp. Through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), we're finally positioned to slash wasteful spending and bureaucratic bloat. Even the House Freedom Caucus, typically our staunchest fiscal hawks, recognizes this opportunity.

“Everybody understands government funding expires next Friday, a week from today,” Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said last week. “And, you know, normally we want to use that as a pressure point to exact spending reductions and spending cuts, and we still do. And so one of those things that I think is critical, critically important here is the President supports a continuing resolution for one simple reason.”

Advertisement

Roy continued, “He—through DOGE and Elon—he, through his great leadership of Russ Vought over the Office of Management and Budget. They have the keys to drive down spending using executive power. We in Congress right now, if we pass a continuing resolution for six months, we will extend spending at current levels, which means we're freezing spending, no increases, hold that in check, allow them to continue to do the hard work of DOGE to identify all the waste, fraud and abuse, allow Russ Vought to get in there, do impoundment, rescissions, and then they can hold spending in check while we go through a true full appropriations process this summer and then insert all of that into our appropriations work.”

He added, “Now, we don't have it all, so we need to keep the lights on. We need Elon to keep doing his work at DOGE. We need all of that great team to deliver, and then we can insert that into appropriations this summer for FY26.”

Freezing spending is a conservative victory, even if the policies themselves aren’t ideal. But, according to Roy, with President Trump and his team in charge, they can implement these policies effectively, so it’s important to give them the flexibility to do so.

President Trump, @DOGE, @elonmusk, and @russvought need the government lights on to continue firing bureaucrats and tackling wasteful government spending.



Congress should pass a simple 6 month spending freeze to give them the runway to do it & to send us full DOGE cuts for FY26. pic.twitter.com/hpJzQDruci — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 8, 2025

Advertisement

This CR maintains crucial funding for ICE operations, enabling continued deportations of criminal aliens and enhanced border security. It's precisely why the Democrats are fighting it tooth and nail - they can't stand the idea of actually enforcing our immigration laws.

The bottom line is simple: We have a rare opportunity to implement real conservative reform while keeping the government operational. As President Trump warned, "Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can't let that happen. We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT."

For once, let's not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Republicans need to close ranks, pass this CR, and show Americans that conservative governance actually works. The swamp creatures can wait their turn to panic—we've got work to do.

Want the uncensored truth about how DOGE is draining the swamp and driving Democrats crazy? The mainstream media won't tell you how Trump's efficiency reforms are revolutionizing government. By becoming a VIP member, you not only help support conservative journalism, but you'll get exclusive analysis and access to the comment section and more! Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the Democrat's obstruction while celebrating conservative victories!