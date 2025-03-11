Here’s Why Trump Is Calling for a Republican Congressman to Be Primaried

While Republican leadership has been working tirelessly to pass a sensible continuing resolution (CR) that would freeze spending and secure our southern border, Democrats are deliberately orchestrating a shutdown to try to stop DOGE dead in its tracks. With such a slim majority in the House, there is very little room for defections, but we already have at least one.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is throwing a wrench in the works by opposing the CR that would keep the government running through September — and Trump isn't having any of it.

Our America-First president, who's working masterfully to clean up Biden's mess, called out Massie's grandstanding for what it is, and he's calling for a Republican challenger to run against the renegade representative. "HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED," Trump declared in a post on Truth Social, comparing the Kentucky congressman to infamous RINO Liz Cheney. And we all remember what happened to her — the most spectacular primary defeat in recent history!

“The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch,” Trump continued. “DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??? Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!!”

While Massie claims he's standing on principle, arguing that the CR would continue Biden-era spending levels, he's completely missing the bigger picture. President Trump and the House Freedom Caucus—true conservative warriors and fiscal hawks—understand that sometimes you have to make tactical decisions to win the war at large. That's why they're backing this CR as part of a broader strategy to right our fiscal ship.

As Trump pointed out, Massie's become an automatic "NO" vote on practically everything, even when it aligns with Trump's vision for America. This isn't the first time he's pulled this kind of stunt, and it won’t be the last. It's the same old story of a politician putting his own publicity ahead of the American people's needs.

Massie justified his opposition to the CR on Monday. “The argument for CR in September 2024 was to fight in December 2024 after the election,” he said in a post on X. “The argument for CR in December 2024 was to fight in March 2025 after the inauguration. The argument for CR in March 2025 is to fight in September 2025 because… we’re not ready yet ?!?!”

To be fair, he makes a valid point, but context matters. Trump has been back in office for only a few weeks, and under his leadership, DOGE is already making major strides in cutting waste and fraud. Unlike before, the America First agenda is in motion, and the fight against reckless spending is real this time. Instead of being an obstacle, Massie should recognize the moment and be an ally in the process, not a roadblock.

The simple truth is this: If you want to drain the swamp and fix our broken system, you need to be smart about it. Trump's strategic approach has always delivered results, while Massie's absolutist positions often lead nowhere. Sometimes the perfect really is the enemy of the good — and right now, Massie's perfectionism is only helping the Democrats.

