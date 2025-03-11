Egg Prices Are Falling Fast, Democrats Most Hurt

Remember when Democrats thought they had a winning message to combat Trump's popularity by harping about egg prices? They just lost their favorite talking point.

“Instead of leaning into Trump’s teardown of the federal government or his alliance with billionaire lieutenant Elon Musk, they’re steering to what they perceive as the everyday concerns of Americans — none more important than grocery prices and eggs in particular,” the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

Rep. Josh Riley, D-N.Y., who recently confronted a bird flu outbreak in his upstate district, said almost every conversation he has with constituents centers on rising prices, especially eggs. He made a direct link between concerns about the economy and democracy. “If you’re worried about our democracy ... that’s more of a reason to be worried about the price of eggs,” Riley said. “The reason our democracy is in the situation is in, the reason our country is in the situation it’s in, is because for decades, politicians have neglected the needs of everyday working people.” He continued: “Is it any wonder, after 40 years of shipping jobs overseas just to make Wall Street rich, after three years of egg prices skyrocketing and nobody around this place doing a goddamn thing about it, that people are really, really frustrated and believe that our democracy does not work for them? Can you blame them?”

According to Trading Economics, after reaching an all-time high of $8.17 per dozen in early March, egg prices have plummeted to $5.51, which now sits below the nearly $7 average when President Trump took office in January.





As the above chart shows, prices were trending up in the final months of Biden’s presidency. However, Democrats didn’t acknowledge the rising prices until after Trump took office in an attempt to blame his policies for the rising prices.

The ironic thing about the Democrats’ attacks on Trump is that he inherited the egg price situation from Joe Biden. The Biden administration's disastrous decision to slaughter 150 million egg-laying chickens in an attempt to contain avian flu is what sent prices soaring. Major restaurant chains like Denny's and Waffle House were forced to implement egg surcharges just to stay afloat. Some markets saw prices reach absurd highs, with a San Francisco Safeway charging a mind-boggling $10.99 per dozen.

President Trump didn't mince words about the situation he inherited. "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control — the egg prices out of control. We're working hard to get it back down," he said during his speech to Congress last month.

Last month, the Trump administration unveiled a five-part plan to tackle soaring egg prices. The plan includes a $500 million investment in farm biosecurity, $400 million in aid for those hit by avian flu, and $100 million for vaccine and therapeutic research. It also calls for reviewing restrictive state animal welfare regulations and negotiating the import of up to 100 million eggs in the coming months.

It was previously predicted that the price of eggs would continue to increase. The Democrats thought they had found their golden egg in rising prices, but that strategy just blew up in their faces. The sharp decline in egg prices isn't just destroying the Democrats' favorite talking point; it's proving once again that Trump's leadership delivers real results for American families. While the left continues its desperate search for its next failed attack strategy, President Trump keeps delivering on his promises to the American people.

Maybe it's time for Democrats to find a new basket to put their eggs in.

