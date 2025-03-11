Trump Outsmarts Leftist Judge Who Blocked Pro-Hamas Activist's Deportation

We all know what the radical left's favorite tactic is for undermining President Trump's agenda: activist judges legislating from the bench. Since his return to office, it seems as if Trump can’t even wipe his nose without some left-wing group filing a lawsuit in a left-leaning jurisdiction accusing Trump of violating the Constitution.

Advertisement

So it should come as no surprise that when DHS detained pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil for deportation, the usual suspects sprang into action. New York Attorney General Letitia James rushed to condemn Khalil’s arrest, expressing “extreme concern.” And like clockwork, Obama-appointed Judge Jesse M. Furman of the Southern District of New York tried to block the removal of this terrorist sympathizer faster than you can say "judicial activism."

Judge Furman of SDNY blocked the Trump administration from removing Mahmoud Khalil from the US, “a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student,” as the White House described him.



The basis articulated by the court is to preserve jurisdiction over the removal. pic.twitter.com/BZqZ3fBlhe — Marina Medvin :us: (@MarinaMedvin) March 10, 2025

But this judge’s activism just hit a major roadblock. And boy, is it glorious to watch.

The Trump administration, showing some incredible strategic brilliance, transferred Khalil to an ICE facility in Louisiana before Judge Furman could effectively intervene.

Why does this matter?

Advertisement

“It has been speculated about—and I agree—that this was done to deprive SDNY of venue over a habeas corpus petition as those are supposed to be filed in the federal district court where the person is being held,” RedState contributor Shipwreckedcrew, a former federal prosecutor, said in a post on X. “So good luck with the judges in Louisiana.”

For our VIPs: Democrats Keep Defending the Indefensible

While the left tries to use the courts as their personal political playground, the Trump administration is ten steps ahead. The deportation proceedings can now continue in Louisiana, far from the grasping hands of activist judges in deep blue New York who seem more interested in protecting anti-American agitators than upholding the law.

Let's be crystal clear: individuals who publicly support terrorism while enjoying the privileges of American residency don't deserve those privileges. The fact that a left-wing judge is bending over backward to protect someone who led antisemitic demonstrations tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. Of course, this is what the left does. In fact, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats posted a picture of Khalil on their official X account with the message “Free Mahmoud Khalil.”

Advertisement

Once again, President Trump proves why he's the right man for the job. While the Democrats and their judicial appointees play politics, he's getting results. And that's exactly what America needs.

"This is the first arrest of many to come," Trump said of Khalil in a post on Truth Social. “We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it.”

Want more exclusive analysis on how we're fighting back against judicial activism? Join PJ Media VIP today and use code FIGHT for 60% off. Get uncensored coverage, ad-free browsing, and other benefits, and support our mission to expose the left's lawfare. Don't wait—sign up now!