MUSK: DOGE Will Cut $1 TRILLION in Spending 'Unless We’re Stopped.'

Earlier today I had to share the bad news about the economy. Now it's time for the good news.

Savings generated by DOGE during the first two months of Trump 47 "exceed $4 billion per day," Musk told Fox News on Monday afternoon. He also said he and his team will achieve $1 TRILLION in savings “unless we’re stopped.”

Hang on to that last line for a moment while I tell you why that big number is a very big deal. Aside, of course, from the outrageous bigness of a one followed by 12 zeroes.

Going into this DOGE thing shortly after Trump's re-inauguration, Musk laid out just how much work there was to do and how difficult it would be to achieve his goal of cutting our [dr_evil_voice] TWO TRILLION DOLLAR [/dr_evil_voice] deficit in half. "Reducing the federal deficit from $2T to $1T in FY2026," Musk explained back in January, "requires cutting an average of ~$4B/day in projected 2026 spending from now to Sept 30."

In the last seven-plus weeks, DOGE has exceeded its seemingly impossible goal, though only barely. This is maybe the best news you'll read all week, even though the legacy dinosaur media insists that it's all doom and gloom and starving uneducated children who can no longer get their nads hacked off at taxpayer expense.

Not to get too deep into the weeds, but cutting [dr_evil_voice] ONE TRILLION DOLLARS [/dr_evil_voice] wasn't some nice-sounding number picked at random.

I'll keep this as brief and light as I know how.

Prices rise and fall all the time according to changing market conditions. But inflation is special. It's when the government prints additional dollars faster than the economy grows extra value. More dollar bills chasing around the same amount of goods and services causes a rapid and general increase in the price of everything, AKA inflation.

So far, so good?

Barring a recession, the economy is expected to grow by about 2.2% this year — a roughly $638 billion increase in the size of the economy. Barring DOGE cuts, Washington is expected to borrow [dr_evil_voice] TWO TRILLION DOLLARS [/dr_evil_voice]. That's inflationary funny money printed up out of nowhere. Again, roughly speaking, the difference between those two yuge figures is the inflation we'll suffer.

If Musk and the DOGE boys can cut a trillion dollars of funny money out of 2025 spending, they'll gut most of the inflation, too. They might even get us under the 2% inflation that the Fed targets because the Powers That Be — the ones who politically benefit from spending money we don't have — long ago decided that 2% annual inflation is good for us, ackshully. But that's a discussion for another day.

Back to today's news: DOGE cutting $4 billion a day "would still result in a ~$1T deficit," Musk said several weeks ago, "but economic growth should be able to match that number, which would mean no inflation in 2026." A trillion dollars in growth looks unlikely this year but that's something I'd dearly love to be wrong about.

The point is that there is a trillion dollars at stake, "unless we're stopped," as Musk put it Monday, and people have been murdered for a lot less than a trillion dollars.

