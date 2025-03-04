The Morning Briefing: Let's Get This 'Nuke the Dept. of Education' Ball Rolling ASAP

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Saquendra fancied spending the occasional Wednesday scarfing Funyuns and tap dancing to '80s hair metal on cassette.

Advertisement

PROGRAMMING NOTE. We will be doing another one of our legendary live blogs for President Trump's joint address to Congress tonight. The fun will kick off at 8:45 PM EST on the Homepage. There are no stuffed shirts here, we make these events fun and insightful. The comments section is where the real watch party action happens. If you haven't joined us over on the VIP side yet, you've got plenty of time to do so today so that you can jump in and comment to your heart's delight. You can sign up here, and because we want to make it easy for you, the promo code has already been factored in to the tune of 60% off! It's BYOB, of course, but there's no dress code. Hope to see you there!

All throughout the campaign last year, I kept writing that I wanted the Republicans to talk mostly about the border and the economy, and that worked out well. Those were the most pressing issues, of course. High on my personal wish list was an issue that has been there for a long time: doing something about the Department of Education (DOE).

When I first began writing about politics a long time ago, my two main focuses were media bias and school choice. When one takes a deep dive into school choice, one soon develops a deep dislike for the evil teachers' unions and the United States Department of Education. Hopefully, things will soon be changing with the latter. This is from Paula:

Advertisement

The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as Education secretary on Monday evening, 51-45. Last week, the Senate advanced McMahon’s nomination by a 51-47 vote along party lines, with no Democrats voting in favor. During her Senate testimony, McMahon outlined three priorities for the Department of Education: Listen to parents, not politicians

Build up careers, not college debt

Empower states, not special interests

Invest in teachers, not Washington bureaucrats Who could argue with that?

Well, the Democrats are going to argue with it, of course. Democrats are essentially owned by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the National Education Association (NEA), which is the largest labor union in the United States. The continued bloating of the Dept. of Education is integral to the unions' grift. The success of that grift is integral to the unions' continued control over the Democratic Party. The circle must remain unbroken in order for the public school progressive indoctrination mills' continued functioning.

Language like, "Empower states, not special interests" strikes fear into the hearts of the DOE. One of the best ways to do that is to untether the states from the DOE cashflow pipeline and let each state have more control over how it spends money to educate its children. The closer to home that the funding is, the more control that parents in the states have over the process.

Advertisement

It's important to keep insiders involved in running the scheme, obviously. Outsiders make the bureaucratic beast nervous. This is something I wrote last November when Trump nominated Linda McMahon for the DOE job:

The New York Times described McMahon as "a former professional wrestling executive with little experience in education policy." What the perennially clueless leftists don't understand is that it's a feature, not a bug in this situation.

President Trump has explicitly spoken about abolishing the Dept. of Education since he's been back in office. Quite predictably, the Democrats say this means that Republicans want to destroy public schools. Public schools were just fine before Education became a Cabinet-level department. We managed to land on the moon long before mandatory kindergarten and Pre-K.

The AFT and the NEA were the ones who fought to keep schools closed due to COVID even long after everyone else in the government said they should be opened again. Those kids are still behind.

The greatest thing that could happen for the education of American school children would be abolishing — or severely gutting — the DOE and therefore weakening the teachers' unions. This is probably the only shot that the country will have to accomplish this, at least for a very long time.

Let's hope Trump's Labor nominee doesn't get a chance to screw it up.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser! 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #84: Karoline Leavitt Is Now the Official Sweetheart of This Podcast

VodkaPundit. It's Official: USAID Is All But Dead

WATCH: Melania Goes to Capitol Hill

South Carolina Wildfires Spread as Governor Declares Emergency

Guess Who May Run for President in 2028? You’ll Laugh at This One!

Senate Votes on Education Secretary

Democrats Choose Fake Women Over Real Women—Again

New Truckload of Epstein Documents Delivered to DOJ

Fentanyl Enforcement and Medicine

And the Award for Best Campaign Goes to... Donald J. Trump

‘Coalition of the Willing’: It’s the Iraq War All Over Again!

Boring, Anti-Semitic, Self-Indulgent: It's the Oscars!

Selling it to Greenland? Trump Makes a MAJOR Move on Ukraine

Jewish Journo Was Arrested for Criticizing Keffiyeh-Wearing Grocery Employee

Ketchup, please. Fire Up the Grill! The U.S. Government Wants You to Eat These 5 Wild Animals

Trump Lays Down the Law With Ungrateful Zelenskyy

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'?

Advertisement

SEE YA. Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents

The Theme for Trump's Address to Congress Tomorrow Is Perfect, But Libs Will Hate It

Ukrainian MP Calls for Crucial Impeachment Proceedings Against Zelenskyy

Gun Rights Supporters Urge SCOTUS to Hear Case Over NY Carry Law

Cam&Co. Will SCOTUS Axe Mexico's Lawsuit Against Gunmakers?

What The Trace Thinks Kash Patel's Tenure at ATF Will Bring

Former LA Fire Chief Firing Appeal Getting Messy

The Open Borders Crowd Attacks Elon Musk Because He is an Immigrant

US Epidemiologists: Wuhan Lab is Still Doing Risky Research with Coronaviruses

JD Vance Attacks Zelensky's 'Entitlement' After Oval Office Spat

Teach the brat a lesson. Trump Pauses Weapons Financing for Ukraine

Taiwan Semi-Conductor Manufacturer Making YUGE Investment in US Manufacturing

Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands with Dem Party

Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014

You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Off-Ramps to Nowhere

Zelenskyy Shows He Has Cards to Play — But Does He Really?

What’s the Point of DOGE if Johnson’s Stop-Gap Budget Passes?

The #Bodypositivity Annals Vol. II: ‘Fatmisia’

Advertisement

Now Here's How You Smack Down Radical Gender Theory

Adventures in The Patriarchy™, Vol V: ‘World Hijab Day’ Now ‘World Hijab Month’

Biden's Economic Hangover

Around the Interwebz

Downtown L.A.’s Original Pantry Closes After 100 Years

AI versus the brain and the race for general intelligence

In Defense of Turkish Delight

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Grown man cries actual tears because Zelensky was kicked out of the White House.



“I just want to be next to Zelensky right now” pic.twitter.com/TyKxZ5chO4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2025

Bee Me

Europe Pledges To Send Ukraine Their Entire Military Might Of 3 Panzer Tanks And A Nazi Motorcycle With A Sidecar https://t.co/aODB3mPs99 pic.twitter.com/8mE2cT4jr3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 3, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

La Place Valhubert pic.twitter.com/uje8XIrPT1 — Armand Guillaumin (@artguillaumin) March 3, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes