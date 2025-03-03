WATCH: Melania Goes to Capitol Hill

Last week, the mainstream media was all upset because Melania Trump is "absent" and not doing her duty as first lady the way they think she should. This, even though she'd just hosted a reception for all the states' governors, has been traveling with the president to meet with victims of disasters across the country, and was clearly filming her documentary last month. On Monday, she proved them all even more irrelevant by not only speaking up for the nation's children but also making the trip to Capitol Hill to do so.

Melania is at the Capitol for a roundtable supporting the Take It Down Act, a crucial bill to protect our youth. pic.twitter.com/JnonaPz8EQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

The first lady spoke to Congress at a roundtable, urging them to pass the bipartisan "Take It Down Act," a bill designed to criminalize publication, or the threat to publish, "non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII)" or what's known as "revenge porn." It also protects victims by permitting "the good faith disclosure of NCII, such as to law enforcement or for medical treatment' and requiring social media and other websites to take such material down if the victim requests.

It is sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and has several Democrat and Republican cosponsors, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is a big proponent of the bill.

Before she arrived on Capitol Hill to speak, Mrs. Trump posted on X that she wanted to "urge Congress to pass this important legislation to safeguard our youth." She also posted an image of the words "Be Best," indicating that she'll continue working on her pet initiative from her husband's first term, which was focused on "well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse" as it relates to children and their social, emotional, and physical health.

BE BEST: On my way to The Hill to advocate for the Take It Down Act bill. I urge Congress to pass this important legislation to safeguard our youth. pic.twitter.com/A2qoet0Y2c — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 3, 2025

During the roundtable, she made it clear that the United States must focus on how the digital world impacts children, especially in today's AI-driven world. She said she hoped her appearance would help build awareness.

The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities. Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people. I hope today's roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by non-consensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take it Down Act in Congress.

She added:

In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high. As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuse of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy. As first lady, my commitment to the "Be Best" initiative underscores the importance of online safety.

While in attendance, she also praised Cruz and Klobuchar for their work on the bill, but expressed her disappointment that more Democrats didn't show up, pointing out that the issue goes beyond partisanship.

"I was heartened to learn that Senator Cruz and Senator Klobuchar unified to prioritize this fundamental matter, but I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders here today to address this serious issue. Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America's children ahead of partisan politics," she said.

You can watch her entire speech here: