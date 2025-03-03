South Carolina Wildfires Spread as Governor Declares Emergency

Catherine Salgado | 12:48 PM on March 03, 2025
Another southern state is being hit by devastating disasters, according to the governor of South Carolina, who has declared an emergency in response to the fiery inferno.

On March 2, SC Gov. Henry McMaster (R) issued an executive order declaring a State of Emergency to assist firemen and order a ban on outdoor fires until further notice. It is at this time unclear if the 175 wildfires burning across the state are natural disasters or whether some of them might have been caused by accidental or deliberate arson, as was the case in California.

McMaster said, “This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need. Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

According to the State Fire Marshal, there are ongoing response operations to more than 175 wildfires, impacting 4,200 acres across the state, including Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union, and Pickens Counties primarily due to dry, windy conditions.

Darryl Jones, forest protection chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, explained the reason for the ban on campfires and other outdoor fires for the time being: “While a majority of the current wildfire activity is concentrated in the Pee Dee region, the rest of the state is experiencing a dramatic uptick in wildfires, straining the capacity of Forestry Commission firefighters and local emergency response personnel to respond.”

The Biden federal apathy in providing aid to hurricane victims in southern states created a national scandal. Some North Carolina families were reportedly living in tents as federal aid was either lacking or feds were caught actually kicking homeless people out of makeshift Amish-built cabins. In Florida, FEMA aid workers were ordered to skip houses with Trump signs in the yards. 

The Trump administration has made efforts to assist the victims, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy just announced that I-40 was reopening in North Carolina. Trump accused FEMA of deliberately focusing aid money on Democrat areas while ignoring Republican states. The agency under Biden also lavished some $1 billion+ on illegal aliens.

California is, of course, the other state that was engulfed in devastating fires recently, with Democrat officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, making the situation worse with their disastrous handling. At least some of the fires were reportedly caused or worsened by arson.

Hopefully, Republican-run South Carolina will more quickly get the fires under control to minimize the damage to its citizens and the safety of all.

