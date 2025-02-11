Trump Accuses FEMA of Depriving Red States, Wasting Money on Dems

Donald Trump says his administration’s review confirms that the same FEMA that told Republican hurricane victims there was no aid left lavished taxpayer money on Democrat areas.

Advertisement

The new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is squaring off against the scandal-ridden Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and those of us who watched North Carolinians huddle in snow-covered tents or heard of Feds kicking them out of Amish cabins won’t be surprised by the findings. Trump is calling to shut down unconstitutional, corrupt, biased FEMA altogether.

“DOGE: BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE BEING FOUND. CAMPAIGN PROMISE. IMPORTANT FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Feb. 11, in his usual all-caps enthusiasm. Trump, for all his flaws, is doing more to slash our bloated federal government than almost any president of recent history (Reagan, who planned major cuts, could have done more with a better Congress).

FEMA is particularly egregious in its partisan redistribution of taxpayer funds, according to Trump. “FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation. THE BIDEN RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Trump Administration: Restoring Meritocracy in Spite of Bureaucracy

A Florida FEMA official made headlines when she was exposed for directing crews to pass by hurricane-damaged homes with Trump signs. She subsequently argued that this was a widespread FEMA policy, not an isolated incident. Apparently, that was true. We all suspected it when we found out that FEMA had wasted over $1 billion on illegal aliens soon before telling red-state hurricane victims the aid had run out. Interestingly, FEMA reportedly defied Trump and sent $59 million just recently to house illegals in luxury hotels.

It seems that the agency really was sitting on up to $7 billion in unliquidated funds even while it not only withheld aid but also actively confiscated it, as when Feds forced homeless disaster victims out of temporary Amish-built cabins in the middle of winter.

But naturally, leftist politicians/bureaucrats and some RINOs are freaking out about DOGE reforms because they fear the grift is ending and the gravy train just crashed. Don’t We the Peasants know it is our duty and honor to pay extortionate taxes to fund elites’ lavish lifestyles and allow them to bribe certain voters?

Advertisement

Trump stated strongly, “Billions of Dollars of FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE, has already been found in the investigation of our incompetently run Government. Now certain activists and highly political judges want us to slow down, or stop. Losing this momentum will be very detrimental to finding the TRUTH, which is turning out to be a disaster for those involved in running our Government. Much left to find. No Excuses!!!”

Our country is rapidly careening into irretrievable bankruptcy. Unless we want our finances to collapse altogether, massive federal cuts are not only helpful but absolutely vital. It’s time to terminate FEMA.