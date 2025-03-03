Trump Lays Down the Law With Ungrateful Zelenskyy

On Friday, President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had what can only be described as an epic confrontation in the Oval Office, and it was about time someone told Zelenskyy the truth about Ukraine's precarious position. The meeting ended with Zelenskyy getting kicked out of the White House.

On Monday, Trump was asked by a reporter what Zelenskyy could do to restart negotiations. And Trump, never one to mince words, made it crystal clear what needs to be done.

“Well, I just think he should be more appreciative because this country has stuck with them through thick and thin,” he said. “We've given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than us, because, as you know, that's right there, that's the border. This, this country really was like the fence on the border.”

Not much to ask, is it?

Trump continued, “It was very important to Europe—and I'm not knocking Europe—I'm saying that-just they were a lot smarter than Joe Biden, because Joe Biden didn't have a clue. He just gave money hand over fist, and they should have been able to equalize with us. In other words, if we gave a dollar, they should have given, well, we gave $350 billion. They probably gave 100. But on top of it all, they get their money back because they are doing it in the form of a loan, and it's a secured loan.”

The numbers don't lie. Yet Zelenskyy continues to act like he's entitled to endless American support without so much as a proper thank you.

“So when I saw that, when, which I've known about for a little while, I said, it's time for us to be smart,” Trump added. “At the same time, it's great for them because they get us in the country taking the rare earth, which is going to fuel this big engine and especially the engine that we've, in a very short time, created.”

On Friday, during the tense Oval Office meeting, Trump told Zelenskyy, in a moment of brutal honesty, “Without us, you don’t have any cards” and “You’re gambling with World War III.”

Trump also laid down an ultimatum that should have been issued years ago: “Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out. And if we're out, you'll fight it out...but you don't have the cards… I don't think it's going to be pretty." And he's right. Ukraine is outmanned and outgunned by Russia, and if they need America's help.

Following the meeting, Trump took to social media to note that Zelenskyy had "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office." He was absolutely right, and Trump has now laid down the law with Zelenskyy, and the ball is in his court.

During his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump will provide an update on the previously proposed mineral deal with Ukraine, which was expected to be signed at the White House on Friday but wasn't for obvious reasons.

