Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Jailing Former FBI Director for Suggested Death Threat Against President Trump

Could the feds find an orange jumpsuit to fit a 6'7" former FBI director? They may have to.

FBI Director James Comey thought it would be great fun to post what appeared to be a death threat against the president of the United States, Donald Trump, on Instagram on Thursday. Federal law enforcement wasn't laughing.

It's supposed to be bad form to issue death threats when a president is out of town. We suppose those days are over. Trump's been overseas in Jihadi Kingdom, where one guy with C4, a vest, and ball bearings could change the course of history.

The feds, however, take a dim view of death threats against a president who's already been shot in one of three assassination plots.

The Secret Service, Trump family, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard don't find the message to get rid of POTUS all that humorous.

In fact, Gabbard is calling for the former FBI cirector to be arrested and jailed for his threat against President Trump. Yes, she said it.

As I reported in "Did Former FBI Director James Comey Just Call for Trump To Be Murdered?" Comey posted on his Instagram page a collection of seashells spelling out "86 47." Anyone above a certain IQ has heard the term 86—a call to get rid of someone—and knows that 47 refers to Trump 47.

As I wrote, "The message was received loudly and clearly by the Trump family."

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered.



This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

On Jesse Watters' Fox News show Thursday evening, a usually serene Tulsi Gabbard showed a seldom seen anger while discussing how incredibly unfunny the former top U.S. lawman's threat was. She also said that she wasn't buying for one second Comey's lame excuse that he didn't know what it meant.

Here's how her conversation with Jesse Watters went. Read all her comments because there's a surprise in there.

Gabbard: A guy who had a career out of prosecuting mobsters and gangsters; people who know and execute other humans and use this exact lingo of "86." Comey himself admitted in his follow-on message that he knew this was a political statement. Well, the only reason he knew that, Jesse, is because a little over a month ago, a bunch of anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk protesters were proliferating the use of this 86-47 slogan, which was a veiled call to action to murder the sitting president of the United States. So, for Comey to think, that we, the American people are so stupid as to think that as a former FBI Director, former prosecutor, and to someone who clearly pays attention to what's going on would believe his lie that he didn't know what this actually was calling for, the dangerousness of this, Jesse, cannot be underestimated when we have two assassination attempts on the president's life. When we have people who look to guys like Comey celebrated by MSNBC, the Democratic elite, CNN as the beacon of integrity, the law and order guy, the guy who tell the truth no matter what the consequences. This is the guy who is issuing a hit on President Trump, the president the American people voted for. So it's guys like Comey and others to call the president the modern day Nazi, people who are in great positions of influence who are saying that President Trump poses an existential threat to our country. Recommended: The Latest News About Joe Biden Proves That It Was Never About Being 'Too Old' These are people who hate democracy and hate the American people and cannot stand that the people who overwhelmingly chose to elect Donald Trump and send him back to the White House, so they are seeking other means to get their way and to try to remove him from that position. Watters: How serious is the administration taking this and what are the next steps going to be? Gabbard: We're taking this very seriously. As you mentioned, the Department of Homeland Security and specifically Sean Curran, the current Secret Service Director, the man who has been willing to lay down his life as the lead of President Trump's Secret Service detail for years now, he takes this seriously and is leading the investigation into this threat. There has to be accountability for this. There was a Rutgers study that came out over a month ago, Jesse, that asked respondents their view on these calls to assassinate President Trump and over 55% of respondents felt that murdering Donald Trump would be quote, unquote somewhat justified. This is the effect of people like James Comey doing this kind of stuff. This study also pointed out that there is a quote unquote assassination culture that is starting to take over the views of what they call the extreme left. We, the American people, cannot take this lightly. Whatever your politics, we cannot allow people to get by without being held accountable for this kind of public call to assassinate the president of the United States. Watters: Do you believe that Comey is goading you guys to come after him because he wants to be a political matyr; he wants to be set up so he can say, 'Oh, you're right! Donald Trump is a dictator. They're coming after me. They're arresting me. They're interrogating me. I was just using my free speech.' Gabbard: You know, whatever his intent, I will tell you that there's a guy in Georgia issuing threats on my life about a month ago and he's in jail today. He has been in indicted with a crime, as he should have been, and he is in jail as we speak. Whatever James Comey['s] intent, the rule of law is that people like him need to be held to account according to the law which is something he claims to have given his life for and stand by the rule of law. Fantastic. The rule of law says that people like him who issue direct threats against the president of the United States—essentially issuing a call to assassinate him— must be accountable under the law. Watters: Do you think he should be in jail? Gabbard: I do. Any other person with a position of influence that he has, people who take very seriously what a guy of his stature, his experience, and what the propaganda media has built him up to be, I'm very concerned for the president's life. I'm very concerned about these assassination attempts. I'm very concerned for his life. And James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and should be behind bars for this.

Lawbreaking isn't new for James Comey. He has done far worse with his attempted blackmail and framing of Donald Trump for being a Russian secret agent in the fake Russia collusion information operation. That operation was a conspiracy between Comey's FBI, the CIA, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the DOJ, and the Obama/Biden administration. It is the biggest scandal in American political history. Nobody's gone to jail for it.

The Secret Service has taken point on the threat investigation, but FBI Director Kash Patel weighed in on social media about it late Thursday afternoon.

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.

He wrote the message on X.

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025

Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem was also fired up about the threat by a person who should have known better.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump.



DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 15, 2025

This "86 47" messaging has been popular on TikTok and other social media for a while. Governor Gretchen Whitmer toyed with a version of it, "86 45," when Trump ran for re-election in 2020. But that was before the assassination attempts.

Just noticed the 8645 pin in the lower corner of ⁦@GovWhitmer⁩ appearance on #MeetThePress pic.twitter.com/eyRYKyTlFP — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) October 18, 2020

But when a president has been nearly assassinated twice, the last thing a former law man should be doing is calling for more.

Comey later pretended he didn't know what it meant and took the post down.

The left worships the former FBI man as a pillar of moral rectitude. He's a pillar of something, alright.

I can't wait for the part where the Secret Service says, "Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law." That should make Comey's book tour quite entertaining.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

