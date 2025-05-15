Shortsighted, Long-Winded, and Perennially Clueless: 2025 Dems Are Impossible to Embarrass

It is the job of conservative opinion types like me to mercilessly mock the unhinged state of the American Left. As we are all aware, I have plenty of material to work with these days. The situation is classic "blessing and curse." A blessing because work is booming, a curse because it's just sad to think that half of this country is lost like that.

I liked it a lot better when the Democrats I knew weren't burning bridges to friendships. Alas, I fear that those days are gone forever. While they constantly blather on about "tribalism," American leftists have become the most tribalistic people in the Western Hemisphere.

The behavior of Democrats in Congress and their apologists in the mainstream has been nothing short of abominable since last November. It's even worse than it was during President Trump's first term. They are hell-bent on proving that there are always new depths to plumb whenever anyone makes the mistake of thinking that they have bottomed out.

It's not surprising that they've gone haywire like this. They all still had Trump on the brain even after they temporarily vanquished him during the Biden years. I believe that was the case because, deep down, they knew he'd be back. Hence the full-on perversion of the American justice system to keep him off the ballot and the rhetoric that no doubt inspired the failed assassination attempts.

People can change — I am a big believer in that. However, for that to happen they need to be aware that a change is necessary and be willing to do something about it. Neither of those are going to happen on the Left for a variety of reasons, chief among them being that Democrats are incapable of feeling shame.

Upper echelon Democrats are very publicly embarrassing themselves dozens of times every day. We chronicle most of them here because it's important to point out that the inmates are very much in charge of the asylum over on the Democratic side of the American political aisle. We want to make sure that undecided voters remain aware of it and, if we're lucky, the future will feature honest historians who can see that some of us were telling the truth. We're certainly not doing it to change the Dems' behavior though, because that's an almost impossible task.

For a quick example, let's take a look at a story that Matt wrote on Wednesday about New York Congressman Dan Goldman:

Tensions boiled over in a heated House committee hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted to submit official documentation from Attorney General Pam Bondi that identified Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a confirmed MS-13 gang member. What should have been a routine entry into the record turned into a full-blown meltdown from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who repeatedly interrupted Greene and made a spectacle of himself in the process as he tried to protect a gang member.

Goldman getting his spoiled little rich boy rear end handed to him in a hearing is nothing new. His GOP colleagues and the people he questions in a hostile manner do it almost every time Goldman opens his mouth. In fact, Goldman has pretty much made a career out of stepping on rakes whenever he wants to make a point.

How does he respond? He unflinchingly repeats the behavior day after day.

These kinds of exchanges truly are uncomfortable and/or irritating to watch for those of us who know how to behave like responsible grownups in public, even the stand-up comic version of a responsible grownup (we're not exactly known for our emotional maturity). Perspective is everything though. You'll frequently see headlines in conservative media about one of the Dem loons being "Destroyed" or "Humiliated." From our point of view, that's exactly what seems to have happened.

From the Dems', it's what loyal members of the Orange Man Bad Resistance do. No amount of negative publicity will move the needle on their aberrant behavior because they don't think it's negative. Any of it. Chuck Schumer could soil himself on camera while ranting about Trump, immediately blame it on "Republican lies!" and move on as if his pants weren't still wet.

Of course, the flying monkeys in the mainstream media never point out that the Dems' childish behavior is wrong, which helps them move on.

I will keep skewering these bat you-know-what crazy idiots as long as I have even one person paying attention to me. What I won't do is harbor any illusions about them being embarrassed enough to change their behavior, even slightly.

