MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on July 21, 2025

I've been dying to talk to Kruiser about Johnny Carson, Stephen Colbert's Late Show getting canceled, and what the hell went wrong with latenight TV.

So we'll talk about that today, for sure.

What else Monday's Five O'Clock Somewhere has in store is a mystery for the ages — or at least until we start the show at the usual 3 p.m. Eastern.

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

