WATCH: Rep. Dan Goldman Humiliates Himself Defending MS-13 Gang Member

Tensions boiled over in a heated House committee hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted to submit official documentation from Attorney General Pam Bondi that identified Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a confirmed MS-13 gang member. What should have been a routine entry into the record turned into a full-blown meltdown from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who repeatedly interrupted Greene and made a spectacle of himself in the process as he tried to protect a gang member.

Advertisement

During her speaking time, Greene laid out a damning list of confirmations from various law enforcement and immigration authorities, all pointing to Abrego Garcia’s affiliation with the violent MS-13 gang.

“A Maryland County Police gang unit agreed that he’s MS-13,” Greene stated. “A reliable confidential informant agreed that he’s MS-13. ICE officers agreed that he’s MS-13. An immigration judge agreed that he’s MS-13. An appellate board agreed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, your 'Maryland man,' is MS-13.”

Goldman tried to shut her down almost immediately, objecting in the middle of Greene’s statement and accusing her of misrepresenting the facts. “I object because she is misstating the record and the facts,” he snapped. “That is not accurate, and therefore I object to that being introduced.”

But Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) wasn’t having it.

“Mr. Goldman, the clock is not yours right now. She has the floor,” he reminded the Democrat. “Please continue answering the question.”

Greene calmly responded, “Thank you, Mr. Chairman,” before continuing to list the sources confirming Garcia’s gang ties.

Flashback: Here’s the Final Nail in the Coffin of the ‘Maryland Dad’ Narrative

Even after Greene finished her remarks, Goldman wouldn’t let it go. “There is no final court order establishing that he’s a member,” he argued. “Maybe he is, so you should put all that evidence before a judge… but you’re misstating what all of that evidence is.”

Advertisement

Chairman Green clarified the situation. “You basically just read what the Attorney General said, correct?” he asked Greene.

“Yes, sir,” she confirmed.

“And you have a right on our committee to submit for unanimous consent, or a vote if we wanna put it to a vote, uh, this, for the record, correct?”

“Yes,” Greene affirmed again.

How sad that this process had to unfold like this.

Goldman, clearly flustered, tried to regain control. “Mr. Chairman, can I review what she is submitting?”

But Chairman Green shot him down. “No. She can submit something to this committee.”

Goldman butted in again, arguing, “But it matters that she, she just said she represented exactly what the attorney general said. She has a document there. I would like to see that document—”

Chairman Green interrupted, saying, “Let’s make a copy for everybody… and we’ll vote on it.”

When it was clear a vote was imminent, the Democratic side tried to stall. “I have a parliamentary inquiry,” Goldman said.

“Do not interrupt me again,” Chairman Green warned, the seriousness of his tone impossible to ignore. “We are on the vote on whether or not this can be entered into the record, and a motion has been made, and we will vote on that motion.”

🚨MTG just tried to enter into the record evidence detailing Kilmar Abrego Garcia's MS-13 gang affiliation.



Dan Goldman gets VERY upset — & steps in to prevent her from doing so.



Why?pic.twitter.com/aRRRQNVlHx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Advertisement

In the end, Goldman’s attempt to block the submission only drew more attention to the very evidence he didn’t want in the spotlight — and showed just how far Democrats will go to avoid confronting the truth about illegal immigrant gang violence.

While Democrats try to suppress crucial evidence about MS-13 gang members, we're committed to bringing you the unfiltered truth. Get exclusive access to our in-depth coverage of border security and congressional showdowns. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support fearless journalism.