Oh, the Irony. Guess Who Was Thrown Out of an HHS Hearing...

I don't know about you, but few things irritate me more than these spoiled young adults who seemingly spend every waking second obsessing over and planning their "Free Palestine" protests on Ivy League college campuses. However, I think I've something even worse: A 70-something businessman worth millions and millions of dollars who does the same thing at congressional hearings.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spent some time on Capitol Hill this week, and Democrats used the opportunity to make a**es of themselves. First, as Matt wrote about earlier, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) brought up one of her constituents who is potentially dying from cancer. At first glance, it looked like she was trying to get help for the woman, but when Kennedy actually offered to help, Murray shut him down, proving that she was just using this poor woman as a political prop.

During the same Senate hearing, as is often the case at these things, protesters disrupted, shouting things like, "RFK kills people with hate!" Creative, huh? Well, one of those buffoons was none other than Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company.

Cohen himself yelled something like "Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the US." Okay then.

Upon the disruption, video shows that Capitol Police jumped into action and removed the protesters, including Cohen. It's rather entertaining. While I wouldn't say he resisted, he definitely wasn't a match for the officers. Admittedly, I've watched the video several times and laughed during each viewing. (Is that mean?) You can see what I'm talking about here (Cohen himself posted this video on X feed — he seems pretty proud of the attention it brought him):

I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025

According to Fox News, Capitol Police confirmed that Cohen was among seven people who were arrested. He was charged with "obstruction of justice." Other protesters were arrested for "resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer."

But do you know what is perhaps the most ironic thing of all? This dude who is so concerned about the health and safety of "the kids" has been pumping obscene amounts of sugar into children around the world since 1978. According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Ben & Jerry's ice cream isn't the healthiest of snacks:

Take the popular The Tonight Dough. A 'small' (2 scoops) packs 500 calories, 12 grams of saturated fat (60% of a day’s recommended limit), and 38 grams of added sugar (76% of a day’s max). That’s 9 teaspoons of added sugar. Chunky Monkey, Gimme S’more!, New York Super Fudge Chunk, and Churray for Churros! are in the same ballpark.

People who live in glass houses, Ben.

But like most liberals with wacko far-left ideas, especially the wealthy ones, hypocrisy is thy name. Several people pointed this out on X.

Yeah - how much time have you actually spent in Gaza or working to help the Palestinian people...zero.

You are just another virtue signal clown and racist who believes your progressive privilege allows you to act like a child in public.

Sit down. — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 15, 2025

The same buffoon who sold his business for $300+ million but despises capitalism. — Howie (@HowieLongggg) May 14, 2025

The whole thing was really just silly. I'd typically tell people who protest like this to get a job, but I guess old Cohen doesn't need one. Maybe he should seek out some fulfilling hobbies instead. If you have something to say, write an op-ed. Or better yet, put your money where your mouth is and go save those kids in Gaza — or help the ones in the United States — with all those millions you've earned via capitalism.

