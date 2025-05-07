WATCH: Bernie Sanders: 'You Think I'm Going to Be Sitting in a Waiting Line at United?'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) appeared on Fox News on Wednesday for an interview with anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report," and I have to say that if anyone who watched that still supports this man, you need to have your head examined.

Sanders, of course, has been "fighting oligarchy" with his pal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), aka AOC, but the problem is that a) most people don't know even what "oligarchy" is and b) Sanders reportedly spent $221,000 on private jets so he could attend those "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies.

In April, Fox News spotted the two "party of the people" reps exiting a private plane that cost a whopping $15,000 an hour to fly. Here's more from the Fox News website:

Sanders boarded the luxury Bombardier Challenger private jet at the Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday afternoon, according to a photo captured by a source on the ground and shared exclusively with Fox News Digital. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, whom the source also spotted boarding the private jet, spoke at their 'Fighting Oligarchy' event in Bakersfield just hours earlier. Flight records reveal the jet landed at Sacramento Mather Airport on Tuesday evening, which is about a 20-minute drive to Folsom, California, where the self-identified Democratic socialists hosted their second rally of the day. After publication Thursday, Fox News Digital obtained new footage of Sanders and AOC exiting the private jet in Sacramento Tuesday evening from California resident Matvei Levchenko.



The jet Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez were seen boarding and deplaning made stops in Salt Lake City and Boise prior to landing in Bakersfield, according to flight records. The arrival dates match the duo's 'Fighting Oligarchy' events in Salt Lake City and Nampa, which is about a 25-minute drive from Boise Airport.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesperson Ben Petersen called the pair "champaign socialists" and told Fox News Digital that they "demand Americans surrender their pick-up trucks, air conditioning, and meat from the luxe leather seats of their private jets that cost more per hour than most Americans earn in months," adding that "their hypocrisy is staggering."

Indeed it is. Thankfully, Baier called the senator out on this topic during the Wednesday interview, and old Bernie's response just didn't sit well with most people.

"You know, Elissa Slotkin, senator from Michigan, she said you shouldn't be using 'oligarch.' It's over people's head. You've gotten criticized from other people. Free Beacon says Bernie Sanders spent $221,000 on private jets fighting the oligarchy tour — paid for by friends of Bernie Sanders —that you've spent millions of dollars in campaign funds on private jet travel over the years. How do you push back on both of those things?" Baier asked.

Sanders' response? "When's the last time you saw Donald Trump during a campaign mode at national airport?" (Because it always comes back to Donald Trump.)

"No, no...he's also not fighting the oligarchy," Baier responded.

To which Bernie replied, "No. You run a campaign and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. The only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people. Think I'm gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting, you know, while 30,000 people are waiting? That's the only way you can get around. No apologies for that. That's what campaign travel is about. We've done it in the past. We're gonna do it in the future."

In other words, Bernie and AOC are far too important to wait in line at the airport like us normal dopes. Try telling that to people who travel to "three or four or five" places a week for work. Or, better yet, why not schedule your rallies so that you do have time in between to fly commercially or even take a road trip in an environmentally friendly vehicle, assuming your constituents haven't bombed them all.

I guess these two hypocrites have magical private jets that aren't contributing to climate change like they claim everyone else's planes do. Give me a freaking break. Here, you can watch this nonsense for yourself. I'm not sure if it's worthy of laughter or tears.

NEW: Socialist Bernie Sanders says he has to spend $221,000 on private jets to "fight the oligarchy," scoffs at the thought of flying on a commercial plane.



Baier: You spent 221,000 on private jets fighting the oligarchy tour, paid for by friends of Bernie Sanders



Sanders:… pic.twitter.com/ABjFvANAQT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2025

