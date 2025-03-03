New Polling on Trump and Ukraine War Will Have Democrats in Full Panic Mode

Democrats have a new nightmare on their hands, and it’s coming straight from CNN’s own polling guru, Harry Enten. His analysis of new polling data reveals that Americans are far more favorable toward Donald Trump’s leadership than Joe Biden’s—especially when it comes to handling the war in Ukraine.

Enten laid it out clearly: “I think the easiest way we can kind of just ask this is, do Americans like the way that Trump's handling his job and compare it to how they felt about Joe Biden. So this is the net approval rating. Joe Biden back in 2024, he was 22 points underwater. Holy cow!”

By contrast, Trump sits at a net-positive approval rating of +2. “The gulf between these two is wider than the Gulf of America or Mexico, depending on which side of the aisle you stand on,” Enten quipped.

That’s a staggering reversal, considering how relentlessly the media and Biden administration tried to paint Trump as weak on Russia. Instead, Americans are signaling loud and clear that they trust Trump far more on foreign policy—and they’re turning against Biden’s blank-check approach to Ukraine.

“So, look at this particular point. Americans are giving Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt,” Enten admitted. “He's doing considerably better than Joe Biden was doing on the handling of, of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And so, on this simple question, I think Americans are saying, okay, Donald Trump's doing all right on this.”

Ouch. That has to sting the radical left. Democrats clearly thought they could push their own anti-Trump narrative after the blow-up during the Oval Office meeting on Friday, but in the end, Americans have a lot more faith in Trump than they did in Biden.

It gets even worse for Democrats. The poll shows a dramatic shift in how Americans want the war in Ukraine to end. When asked whether they prefer “a quicker end to the war, but Russia keeps its captured land,” a stunning 50% now say yes—compared to just 31% in August 2022.

Enten called this shift a “rocket ship upwards” and noted that Americans are “moving closer and closer to wanting a compromise, even if it means that Ukraine doesn’t really get what it set out to want, at least at the beginning of this war.”

Meanwhile, the number of Americans who consider Russia an “enemy” has plummeted from 64% in 2023 to just 34% now. Enten explained, “The percentage who believe that they’re either an ally or friendly, that’s up to 34% as well.” In other words, Americans no longer see Russia as the existential threat Biden and the media have made it out to be.

A little bit of a reality check for some:



-Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) is far more positive than Biden's was by the end (-22).

-The share (31% to 50%) who want a compromise in the war is way up

-The share who say Russia is an enemy is way down (64% to 34%). pic.twitter.com/z6k0x6A1yn — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 3, 2025

With public opinion shifting dramatically toward Trump’s America-first stance, Trump’s policy toward Ukraine is far more mainstream than Biden’s Ukraine policy was. The numbers don’t lie: Americans agree that we can’t fund this war forever and want to see it end.