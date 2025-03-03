BREAKING: Trump Makes a MAJOR Move on Ukraine

The White House announced on Monday that military aid to Ukraine would be suspended, including weapons in transit and those currently in Poland.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News reported. "The orders are going out right now."

A senior Trump administration official told Fox that the pause would last "until Trump determines that Ukrainians show a commitment of good faith in peace negotiations."

The announcement comes just days after President Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office after Zelenskyy appeared ungrateful and challenged Trump's comments on the seemingly endless war in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Trump told reporters, “Well, I just think he should be more appreciative because this country has stuck with them through thick and thin. We've given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than us, because, as you know, that's right there, that's the border. This, this country really was like the fence on the border.”

Trump continued, “It was very important to Europe—and I'm not knocking Europe—I'm saying that... just they were a lot smarter than Joe Biden, because Joe Biden didn't have a clue. He just gave money hand over fist, and they should have been able to equalize with us. In other words, if we gave a dollar, they should have given, well, we gave $350 billion. They probably gave one hundred [billion dollars]. But on top of it all, they get their money back because they are doing it in the form of a loan, and it's a secured loan.”

After Zelenskyy claimed that a peace deal was "very, very far away" on Monday, Trump responded on Truth Social, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

