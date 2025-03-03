'Unwoke' Free-for-All #84: Karoline Leavitt Is Now the Official Sweetheart of This Podcast

Stephen Kruiser | 9:42 PM on March 03, 2025
Townhall Media

While it is true that Joe Biden was only in office for four years, the COVID slog really added a year to the misery. I've often only semi-jokingly said that it felt like twenty years. For the sake of our counterparts in alternative timelines, I truly hope that the Democrats didn't stay in power in any of them. 

Here in this one, the Trump Train is now the Trump Party Bus. 

How many times in recent weeks have you told someone that you are not tired of winning? Yeah, I've lost count too. 

Perhaps no member of the Trump 47 administration embodies the joyful vibe more than White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. President Trump's smiling assassin has been dunking on the hostile Democratic lapdogs in the mainstream media since the moment that she walked into her first briefing. Unlike her two immediate predecessors, Jen "Circle Back" Psaki and Karine "TRIPLE HISTORIC" Jean-Pierre, Leavitt actually knows how to do her job. It's been a blast to watch her so far. 

Leavitt is comfortable, prepared, and routinely slays the adversarial idiots in the press corps with a smile. 

Not gonna lie — Kevin and I are a little smitten. 

The Democrats' professional propagandists in the briefing room keep walking into a buzzsaw when they pose "Gotcha!" questions to Leavitt because she's obviously anticipated their hackery in advance. I'm still not sure if Jen Psaki ever answered a question. KJP would answer questions, almost always revealing herself to be a paste-eater. Karoline Leavitt seems as if she would be willing to take questions for hours longer than she's obligated to. 

President Trump has a fierce fighter on his side in Ms. Leavitt. 

And we're adopting her as the official "Unwoke" sweetheart for as long as she has the job. 

High praise, indeed. 

It's good to be back. Enjoy!

