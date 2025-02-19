The Morning Briefing: Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Is a Commie Fox in the MAGA Henhouse

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jespenson was a free-thinking haberdashery enthusiast who preferred that his ice never need shaving, thank you very much.
We have had a lot of fun here with all things Trump 47 going so swimmingly. Watching the Democrats' heads go full "Scanners" every time one of President Trump's Cabinet nominees is confirmed has been a particular delight. Well, they're not going to be too upset by the confirmation hearings that are starting today.
Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Labor is Lori Chavez-DeRemer, one of the worst Republican nominees for a Cabinet position in recent memory. Seriously, this was a phenomenally bone-headed choice by Trump; it's a serious buzzkill for those of us who have been enjoying the MAGA high since January 20.
Catherine wrote about this nightmare of a nominee yesterday:
Lori Chavez-DeRemer's Senate confirmation hearings begin on Wednesday. The former Planned Parenthood employee and loyal union stooge needs to be replaced — Trump should never have chosen her. In fact, she’s an absolute gift to the most leftist and most corrupt unions. It is one thing to appeal to union membership, as Trump undoubtedly did in the last election, and another thing to place a radical union ally in a position of high federal authority.
What, didn't Nancy Pelosi or Elizabeth Warren have relatives who were available for the job?
Over at HotAir, my friend Ed Morrissey explains why Chavez-DeRemer (I really get sick of typing out hyphenated names) is a particularly ill fit for the administration that Trump has assembled:
That's not true of Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer has no record of taking on the establishment clique and looking for reform. Chavez-DeRemer is the establishment, someone who not only has a clear bias to Big Labor, but also to Planned Parenthood and a host of other alliances that are aligned far more with the bureaucratic state than with Trump's constituents and constituencies.
There is no angle to look at this from that makes it seem sensible. It's a major screw-up on Trump's part. While writing this past month about how well things are going with Trump's second go at the presidency, I've been hoping that he would change his mind and have some people in his inner circle convince Chavez-DeRemer to withdraw her name.
Both Catherine and Ed linked to a column I wrote last November about Chavez-DeRemer last year when Trump announced her nomination. I raised the alarm as soon as I read that she was his pick. I caught some grief about that from the people who think being a fervent Trump supporter means that he should never be criticized. A couple of people said, "Let Trump cook."
Sorry, he's not my personal chef; he's my president and he works for me. When he does something idiotic, I have every right to denounce it.
Apologists say that Chavez-DeRemer's nomination is forgivable because Teamsters head Sean O'Brien "helped" Trump during the campaign last year. Did the Teamsters endorse Trump? No, they merely didn't endorse Joe Biden. That was only because internal Teamsters polling showed huge support for Trump. That means that O'Brien's "help" in declining to endorse Biden was almost negligible. A lot of Teamsters were already going to vote for him.
That hardly seems worthy of giving a Big Labor shill a seat at the MAGA table.
Trump fans are getting excited about all of the talk of getting rid of the Department of Education, something that will be fought tooth and nail by the teachers' unions. Guess who is a Lori Chavez-DeRemer fan?
It is significant that the Pres-elect nominated Rep. Chavez-DeRemer for Labor. Her record suggests real support of workers & their right to unionize. I hope it means the Trump admin will actually respect collective bargaining and workers' voices from Teamsters to teachers.— Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸💪🏿👩🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) November 23, 2024
That's right, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, and one of the two or three most thoroughly evil people in American politics. Weingarten is quite infamous for being a spittle-spewing lunatic when responding to anything any Republican ever does, but she's the picture of calm when it comes to Chavez-DeRemer.
The friend of my enemy...well, you know.
Chavez-DeRemer also co-sponsored the PRO Act, which would have been an existential threat to my job and also legalized union thuggery via "card check," which I explain in my original column. Again, there is nothing redeeming about this choice.
If you're still in the "let Trump cook" camp, you should grab a bib and a plate and get ready for the steaming piles of commie horse manure that you're going to be served if Lori
Hugo Chavez-DeRemer makes it into President Trump's Cabinet.
(h/t Paula for the
Hugo idea.)
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Orange cat activities.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gc8tmotirR— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 18, 2025
PJ Media
Me. Maine Ignores Trump's EO on Trans Athletes, Allowing Boys to Continue Beating Up on Girls
VodkaPundit. How to Kill NATO With This 1 Weird Trick (and it Isn’t Trump’s)
Trump's Shockingly Awful Pick for Labor Secretary
Did JD Turn the Tide on Free Speech?
BOOM! Trump Purges DOJ of Biden U.S. Attorneys
Meghan Markle Rebrands Herself. Again. And It's Already Not Going Well.
#WINNING on steroids. Costa Rica Steps Up to Help With Deportation Plans
The Murder of a Border Agent on Inauguration Day Keeps Getting Weirder and Weirder
#TrueStory. Sorry Libs, Voters Love How Fast Trump Is Moving
Brigitte Gabriel: Shut Down Office of Refugee Resettlement
Won't Get Fooled Again: GOP Moves to Impeach Judges Trying to Stop Trump Agenda
Apoplectic Dems Dogpile NYC Mayor Adams
I'll Have What He's Having: Trump's Weight Loss Is Impressive
🎉🎉🎉19 State Attorneys General Signal Intent to Prosecute Fauci
Evidently, Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Understand the Trump Mandate
The Civil Service's Partisanship Problem
'Wicked' Star Set to Play Jesus Christ
Video: Yes, 'Moderate Muslims' Exist — and Nazism Helps Explain Them
Disney Fan Site Tries to Tie Changes at Epcot to Donald Trump and Fails Spectacularly
Elon Musk Is Missing the Point About Babies, Kids, and Being a Dad
Townhall Mothership
It Was Vintage Donald Trump at Today's Presser, Where He Dropped Some Epic One-Liners
Flop sweat alert. Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Wipes X Account Ahead of Kash Patel’s Confirmation
Why This Exchange Between a CNN Host and a Top Trump Official Was So Entertaining Today
Judge Rejects Democrat-Led Effort to Stop DOGE Access
NRA Blasts 'Ghost Gun' Hysteria
Kentucky Kid Defends Himself From Two Home Invaders
Walk the Talk America’s 2025 2A Mental Health Survey Results
Rats, Filth and Petty Crime: A San Francisco Saga
THIS. Dear Senate GOP: NO on Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary
Karoline Leavitt Does It Again, Destroys Schumer for Ridiculous Take on Trump and the Toronto Plane Crash
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Confirmed—Here's Why Americans Might Particularly Like This
Trump Puts Zelensky on Notice: ‘You’ve Had Your Seat at the Table—And Look What Happened’
Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government
Biden’s HHS Spent More Than $10 Billion on Illegal Immigrants in One Year
Time to Choose: As U.K. Nurses Form Union to Protect Their Rights, J.K. Rowling Tells Pols to Pick a Side
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Maybe the Trans Crowd Can Show Us Some Mercy: Trans Violence Kicks Off 2025
Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol IV: Your Brain on Third-Wave Feminism
‘Words Mean Things’: Rush Limbaugh Vs. the Left
The Ridiculous Myth of Trump Voter Regret
U.S. Rips Europe's Security Blanket Away, and the Continent Hasn't a Clue What to Do
The Final Step in Taming Big Government: Revealing Names and Faces Behind the Spending
Vietnamese Communist Propaganda: Revelations
China Goes Berserk After Minor Alteration to State Department Text on Taiwan
Around the Interwebz
Shane Gillis & Lady Gaga To Host ‘SNL’ In March
John Belushi used to commandeer the host’s limo at Saturday Night Live
A Man in 19th-Century Italy Preserved His Own Brain to Fight Eugenics
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
Little Mr. Mika is having a sad.
Scarborough rails against silence from critics as 'effective' military leaders are fired for not passing Trump 'loyalty test.'— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 19, 2025
READ: https://t.co/ent43UvYNA pic.twitter.com/KmTz9WDtrw
Bee Me
Congress Warns Trump's Attempts To End War In Ukraine Could Result In End Of War In Ukraine https://t.co/Z6u3ZQQVjg pic.twitter.com/Lf5WAVUaTM— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 18, 2025
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Death of Virginia, Study pic.twitter.com/yA37Lf3VsX— Nikolai Ge (@artistnikolaige) February 19, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member