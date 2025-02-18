Sorry Libs, Voters Love How Fast Trump Is Moving

In a recent podcast, Jessica Tarlov, a liberal voice on Fox News, claimed that the "chaos" of the Trump administration is already causing backlash among his supporters. Her evidence? An alleged conversation with a 20-year-old college student from a conservative, pro-Trump family who supposedly expressed regret for supporting Trump to the administration's “chaos” and negative impacts from tariffs on his family business. Tarlov insists that it took only two weeks of perceived turmoil for this young voter to awaken politically and reach out to her, which she framed as indicative of a broader dissatisfaction among Trump’s supporters.

Despite Tarlov's assertions, evidence suggests that Trump continues to enjoy substantial support among voters. Polls indicate that core tenets of his agenda maintain a solid approval rating of around 60%. The reality is that most voters are not swayed by false narratives of chaos; they are focused on results.

Frank Luntz's recent focus group of voters who shifted from Biden to Trump reveals a different story. These voters are impressed with Trump's policies; they desire action over rhetoric. They applaud his initiatives aimed at slashing spending and securing the border.

“They love the pace of change. They were very fed up over the last four years. They wanted action. They wanted results,” Luntz told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “They looked at prices. They looked at affordability. They looked at immigration. And they didn't see anything happening. They still don't like what he says, but they like what he does.”

Trump voters aren’t the only ones who like what’s going on.

“And it's not just those hardcore MAGA voters who have stuck with Trump through thick and thin who are responding positively to the speed and sweep of the new administration,” reports Newsweek.

Alan Shindelman, a photographer in New York City, told Newsweek that while he doesn't necessarily agree with everything he's seen from the second Trump term so far, there's been "a lot of movement and action, and I think that's a healthy thing for the country." "Sure, a lot of the policies maybe are not exactly what was promised or the best thing in my personal opinion, but at least I can clearly see [Trump] is there," Shindelman said. "The administration is there to do work." Polling suggests Shindelman is not alone. Trump is putting up some of his personal best approval ratings, according to polling aggregators like RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight (though he still remains underwater — just barely — in those trackers). Many in the typically liberal Reddit community have also backed that argument, populating various subreddits with comments like, "Whether you like him or dislike him he did a lot of what he said he's going to do his first week. For some people that's bad for some that's good. I feel mostly happy with his first week and glad he's more aggressive this time around." Others left remarks like, "It's exactly what I voted to happen," and "So I won't try and speak for all of his supporters. But I will say this. He IS acting on all of his campaign promises the best he can so far. If they voted for him for any reason other than he's a guy I'm sure they are happy."

Tarlov’s narrative just went down in flames.

The findings from Luntz suggest that despite criticisms of Trump’s demeanor, his actions resonate positively with a significant segment of the electorate. Voters are seeing the accomplishments of his administration and ignoring the rhetoric from the media and the left.