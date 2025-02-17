Here’s the Latest Left-Wing Myth Circulating About Trump and Trump Voters

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal voices at Fox News, made a hilarious claim on a podcast last week that I couldn’t help but laugh at. According to her, the “chaos” of the Trump administration is already turning off his voters.

Her proof? She shared a conversation she supposedly had with a 20-year-old college student from the Midwest who comes from a conservative, pro-Trump family. The student, who had previously reached out for career advice, recently emailed Tarlov to express his changing perspective on Trump.

“I’ve really appreciated hearing what you have had to say the past week on ‘The Five’ and your podcasts with Scott,” the student wrote. “You really opened my mind on certain things that are currently going on as someone who voted for Trump. And you have been communicating a lot of frustrations I’ve been feeling alongside some family and friends who didn’t expect all the chaos.”

What’s the chaos, exactly? Trump has even seen his cabinet nominees confirmed at a faster rate than Joe Biden’s.

If you wanted to describe Trump’s first term as starting off a bit chaotic, I’d probably concede that it was to a point. But his second term? Not even close.

But here’s where my B.S. monitor really started going off: According to Tarlov, the student also noted the impact of Trump’s tariffs on his family’s small business, saying, “not to mention the tariffs, as our family owns a small business where all our products are made in China.”

It only took two weeks, and this level of chaos, for some Trump supporters to become frustrated. This is likely just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/4ZySAJYIy4 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 12, 2025

Are we supposed to fall for that?

Trump literally ran on imposing tariffs on countries that don’t treat us fairly. He could not have been more candid about his intentions, making clear declarations of his policy directions, including immigration, trade, and foreign policy. His campaign was built on the premise of transparency and continuity from his previous term, appealing to voters who valued straightforwardness over political finesse.

Compare that to Biden, who in the 2020 presidential election positioned himself as a beacon of bipartisanship. He campaigned on the promise of unity and moderation and presented himself as the centrist who could bridge the political divide in Washington. Biden's narrative was one of unity and bipartisan cooperation that aimed to attract voters from across the political spectrum who were weary of division.

However, upon taking office, Biden governed like a radical leftist, pandering to the radical wing of the party, not once working with Republicans. His first day in office was marked by a series of executive orders that reversed every Trump policy that he could just because they were Trump policies. There was not an ounce of centrism or bipartisanship in his administration.

Biden’s campaign lies didn't fool plenty of us, but lots of people fell for them.

No one can claim they didn’t know exactly what they were getting with Trump. Whether it was renaming the Gulf of Mexico, imposing tariffs, or starting the largest deportation operation in history, Trump said what he was going to do, and he’s done it.

Yet according to Tarlov, it took only two weeks of so-called “chaos” for this student to have a political awakening and write to her, and it's supposed to reflect broader discontent among Trump supporters.

She’s not the only one pushing this narrative either. And it’s all garbage. Remember, this is the same kind of media spin we saw when they tried to manufacture a rift between Trump and Elon Musk. CNN was pushing the claim before Trump even took office that he was fuming over Musk’s “rocketing profile” as if that were even remotely believable.

Let’s not pretend that anything has changed. The lies about Trump and his administration just keep on coming.