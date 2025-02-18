Brigitte Gabriel: Shut Down Office of Refugee Resettlement

Brigitte Gabriel, a survivor of terrorism and a legal immigrant to America, wants the Trump administration to shut down the corrupt Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Advertisement

Gabriel, founder and chair of ACT for America, emphasized that the ORR was transformed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden into federal assistance for illegal aliens to game our system to their benefit. As long as you claimed to be a “refugee,” you could be sure of plenty of assistance in obtaining significant amounts of American taxpayer money. That, Gabriel emphasized, needs to end immediately.

The ORR’s government website provides the following word salad, saying it “promotes the health, well-being, and stability of refugees, unaccompanied children, and other eligible individuals and families through culturally responsive, trauma-informed, and strengths-based services.” It is worth noting that between 86% and 99% of asylum claims made through various programs under Obama and Biden were invalid.

ORR sounds like “bad satire,” but it’s all too real, Gabriel posted. “This isn’t just some random bureaucracy shuffling papers — it’s a full-blown operation that’s practically handing out cheat codes to refugees on how to exploit our systems. And guess who’s footing the bill? You are,” she explained.

Advertisement

Shut Down the Office of Refugee Resettlement Now!



Our hard-earned tax dollars are being funneled into a government agency so outrageous it sounds like bad satire: the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).



This isn’t just some random bureaucracy shuffling papers—it’s a… — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 17, 2025

Under open borders Biden and Obama, “the ORR morphed into a grotesque caricature of its original mission. Instead of focusing on genuine humanitarian aid, it’s become a taxpayer-funded concierge service for gaming America’s immigration and welfare systems,” Gabriel continued. “Need help navigating loopholes? Want tips on maximizing benefits? The ORR has your back — if you’re a refugee, that is. For the rest of us? Get lost.”

For Our VIPs: ‘Words Mean Things’: Rush Limbaugh Vs. the Left

We all know that the Biden-Harris administration focused on helping illegal aliens while ignoring American disaster victims, and ORR was part of the problem. “This isn’t about compassion; it’s about enabling a free-for-all at the expense of American citizens,” Gabriel argued. “The ORR’s budget has ballooned to billions, and what do we get for it? A system that prioritizes teaching newcomers how to milk our resources over protecting the sovereignty and stability of our nation.”

Advertisement

If Gabriel is right — and her allegations fit what we already know about the Biden administration — then it’s no wonder she declared, “Every dollar spent on this travesty is a dollar stolen from struggling American families, veterans, and communities already stretched thin. It’s time to pull the plug. The ORR isn’t just inefficient—it’s actively undermining the country. Shut it down immediately.”

Sounds as if Trump’s DOGE has yet another unconstitutional and corrupt federal agency to investigate and potentially shut down. Instead of helping fake refugees obtain more of our money, it’s time the federal government prioritized helping Americans achieve prosperity.